Train collision in northeastern Spain injuries 70

By The Associated PressUpdated December 7, 2022, 14 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two trains collided near Barcelona early Wednesday and several dozen people were hurt, Spanish officials said.

Emergency services for Catalonia said that preliminary reports indicate 70 people were hurt. No details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials, but local media said that there were no serious injuries.

Officials say that the collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.

Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials were studying the incident.

