Anne Heche’s autopsy finds ‘no evidence of impairment’ in fatal crash

The county's interim chief medical examiner-coroner ruled that the actress died of burns and smoke inhalation after she crashed her Mini Cooper into the front of a 738-square-foot house, immediately turning it into what the tenant would later describe as "a towering inferno." Breathing smoke damaged Heche's respiratory system, reducing the amount of oxygen her body could take in, according to the autopsy report. She slipped into a coma and died nine days later.

Although drug tests revealed that Heche, 53, had used cocaine and marijuana, investigators determined she had done so well before the Aug. 5 crash and found "no evidence of impairment by illicit substances," a spokesperson for the office said. An autopsy report, dated Tuesday, did not specify when Heche might have used the drugs.

Actress Anne Heche wasn’t drunk or high in August when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles house, starting a fire that would lead to her death, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The autopsy report answers an open question since, in the days after the crash, Los Angeles police said they were investigating the possibility that Heche had been driving under the influence. Lynne Mishele, the woman whose house Heche crashed into, alleged in a court filing that blood analysis had shown the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.

Advertisement

Heche's autopsy report confirmed those allegations but absolved her of driving while intoxicated.

Blood was collected from Heche as she arrived at the hospital, according to the report. Those samples tested positive for "​​benzoylecgonine, the inactive metabolite of cocaine, which means she used in the past but not at the time of the crash," the medical examiner-coroner's spokesperson told The Washington Post.

Those samples also tested negative for marijuana, which, when combined with her urine sample testing positive for the drug, "is consistent with prior use but not at the time of the injury." Investigators determined that Heche had been treated with drugs containing fentanyl after being admitted to the hospital after the crash.

Advertisement

Those findings track with the observations of at least one person who interacted with Heche the morning of Aug. 5. About 20 minutes before the crash, Heche bought a wig at a salon in Venice, Calif., the salon's owner, Richard Glass, told the Los Angeles Times. Glass, who posted a photo of the two of them smiling, told the newspaper that Heche was upbeat and didn't seem intoxicated.

But she was driving erratically that morning, according to various videos that captured her route. At one point, Heche crashed into the garage of an apartment building, then backed up and peeled off. Separate surveillance footage from moments before the crash shows her speeding down a residential street.

David Manpearl told the Times that he was at his desk when he saw Heche's car race by moments before he heard a crash. He ran out of his house and down the street, where he saw Heche's Mini Cooper had rammed into his neighbor's home. He helped the neighbor, Mishele, who was physically unharmed, to safety. He said he then turned back to save Heche from the wreckage, but the flames beat him back.

"It got to a point where there was fire everywhere. It was all around us," Manpearl told the Times. "It had spread from the car to the house and the smoke was getting thick."

Advertisement

It took 59 firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire and pull Heche from her car. Paramedics took her to the emergency room at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, and she was later transferred to the burn unit at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. Doctors declared her brain dead on Aug. 11 but kept her on life support for three days until her organs could be harvested.