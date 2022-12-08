Author readings around Boston Dec. 11-17

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Paul Fisher (“The Grand Affair: John Singer Sargent In His World”) reads at 4 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library ... Jessica Grose (“Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood”) is in conversation with Emily Oster at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and virtual attendees) ... William Giraldi (“About Face”) and S. E. Boyd (the pen name of Kevin Alexander, Joe Keohane, and Alessandra Lusardi) (“The Lemon”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Megan Litwin (“Twinkle, Twinkle, Winter Night”) reads at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books ... Sacha Lamb (“When the Angels Left the Old Country”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Public Library of Brookline ... John Freeman (“Wind, Trees”) and Ha Jin (“The Banished Immortal: A Life of Li Bai (Li Po)”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY
W. S. Childress (“Ronnie Willow and the Silver Mask”) reads at 4:30 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop ... Kerri K. Greenidge (“The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) ... David A. Sinclair (“Lifespan: Why We Age—and Why We Don’t Have To”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and virtual attendees) ... Stephanie Burt (“We Are Mermaids: Poems”), Catherine Rockwood, and Rachel Trousdale (“Humor, Empathy, and Community in Twentieth-Century American Poetry”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Farnaz Fatemi (“Sister Tongue”), Matt Donovan (“The Dug-Up Gun Museum”), and Vincent Katz (“Broadway for Paul: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
THURSDAY
Timothy Klein (“How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library ... Allana Da Graca (“Upgrade My Life and Biz: 21 Days To Transform Your Personal And Professional Goals”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Central Library in Copley Square.