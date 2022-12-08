In ‘How to Stand Up to a Dictator,’ Maria Ressa lays bare the threat to democracy from tech and social media in a bracing autobiography

Ressa, born in Manila and raised in New Jersey, is the onetime CNN veteran global correspondent turned investigative reporter turned human rights crusader. She reported from around the world, took on the tyrants of the Philippines, won the Nobel Peace Prize — and then sat down to write a book that is startling in its intimacy and bracing in its message.

This is the age of alarm. About global warming; about rampaging viruses; about political violence; about polarization, crime, poverty, hunger. But few alarms — few warnings of a dystopian future — are as chilling as the one set out in the pages of Maria Ressa’s autobiography, for “How to Stand Up to a Dictator” is both alarming and an alarm.

That message: High tech and low practitioners of social media control more of the public conversation than even many doomsayers realize, they are growing in power, and they are coming after us in democratic countries. Ho hum, you say; we saw the 2016 election and the ones that followed, including the recent midterm congressional contests. No ho, no hum: It is worse than you think.

Her target is what she calls “technology’s godlike power to infect each of us with a virus of lies, pitting us against one another, igniting, even creating, our fears, anger, and hatred, and accelerating the rise of authoritarians and dictators around the world.”

Ressa, as cofounder and CEO of Rappler, the Philippines’ leading online source of news, has stood up to a dictator, so she has both street and literary cred. Hers is no theoretical warning written after classroom hours by a scholar armed with quotations from Aristotle, allusions to the Third Reich, and dreams of virtue-signaling for the tenure committee. This is a memoir with a message, and we fail to heed it at our peril.

At the outset she sets forth her goal of making the world unsafe for tyrants — and then she sets out the task for the rest of us. “This is my journey to doing that, but it is also about you, dear reader,” she writes. “Democracy is fragile. You have to fight for every bit, every law, every safeguard, every institution, every story. You must know how dangerous it is to suffer even the tiniest cut. This is why I say to us all: we must hold the line.”

That from a woman who has suffered the torture of tiny cuts — death threats, rape threats, criminal charges, among many others — repeatedly issued, remorselessly repeated. Plus 10 jailings.

From a missionary school in the Philippines to Silver Day Elementary School in New Jersey, she absorbed myriad life lessons that set her on a path to Princeton and a Fulbright. But the lesson that mattered most was this one: Stand up to bullies. That was the foundation for her own code of living: “I look at what I’m afraid of, downplay my ego, then follow the Golden Rule and the Honor Code. It always works.”

It may always work, but the ratio of perspiration to inspiration in her life, as in Thomas Edison’s maxim, is around 99 to 1. Her code was an indispensable tool, however, once she became the head of Rappler, armed with two big goals: “spreading empowerment and hope; and fostering debate and engagement.”

Here in the United States, editors cite those things as boilerplate without daily or dangerous challenges to them. In Ressa’s life, and in the Philippines of her time, those were fighting words, and she took up the fight.

Because slowly she saw how the Internet tools and social media designed to democratize society — remember that happy talk, much of it from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, one of the villains of this account? — came to undermine democracy. This was especially true in the Philippines, where those tools became what Ressa calls “a fraud bomb,” and her country became “the global leader of online attacks.”

By tracing dark-web sites that became meeting places for violent extremists, and by keeping a wary eye on Facebook, she came face-to-face with the new despots of the new world order and learned how that world worked, and works: “Algorithms serve up content that radicalizes us. If you click on a borderline conspiracy theory, for example, the next content a platform serves you is even more radical because it keeps you scrolling. Groups like QAnon spread from the darkest corners of the web into Twitter and Facebook…”

With Rappler under siege from private and government trolls, she came to understand that what she was seeing was a precursor to global disinformation and an assault on democratic values — “a microcosm,” as she puts it, “of every information operation launched in democratic countries around the world.”

The assaults on her and her colleagues were relentless, cruel, and demeaning, lies weaponized into personal attacks (“die stupid bitch!”), some of them even issuing forth from the State of the Nation address from President Rodrigo Duterte, who was the country’s leader from 2016 until this past June.

She and others around the world — don’t count yourself safe — have been ambushed by technology. That sneak attack underlines one of the sad truths of our time: “Old Power, like governments and news organizations, still had no idea how much New Power — technology platforms — had eroded the established structures that had once, at least somewhat, maintained order and stability around the world.”

Old Power didn’t know. But now you do.

HOW TO STAND UP TO A DICTATOR

By Maria Ressa

Harper, 320 pages, $29.99



