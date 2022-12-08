Humor and pathos in Lowell; poems, spoken and sung; and ‘The Dug-Up Gun Museum’

The stories in Stephen O’Connor’s lively new collection, “Northwest of Boston” (Loom), take place primarily in and around Lowell, and are peopled by roofers, veterans, teachers, ex-cons, martyrs, saints, barflies, and storytellers. O’Connor moves easily between humor and pathos. In one story, a character called Marley is understood as dead, turns out not to be, then turns out to be: “There, among the photos of the recently dead, was the pock-marked face, the wispy hair, and the placid eyes taking a last peek at the living public.” In another, a man tells his wife about a gone-wrong roofer he used to know, and a choice he made 25 years ago. Two men sit in a bar in a story called “Jailbird” and talk about right and wrong and in-between. Another, set at Walden Pond, features a young devotee of Henry David Thoreau, and his encounter with an older, wiser Walden enthusiast. As they talk about Tom Brady, the Sox, coming snow, loss, lies, betrayal, O’Connor’s characters feel familiar, very much of the place, in their crackling sarcasm, the cadence of their sentences, the chatter and matter of real life. The stories traffic in love and death, in hard decisions, and bad ones, and how we go about piecing together, day by day, how to live and what’s important. “It’s all a mystery,” it turns out, “deeper than Walden Pond.”

Advertisement

Boston Athenaeum hosts an evening of poems set to song

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Composer Scott Wheeler, senior distinguished artist-in-residence at Emerson College, has set to music the work of five Boston-area poets — Regie Gibson, Lloyd Schwartz, Megan Marshall, Anna V.Q. Ross, and Jeffrey Harrison and on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in “An Evening of Poetry & Song,” soprano Sarah Chalfy and baritone Jonathan Woody will sing each poet’s work accompanied by Wheeler on piano. Schwartz’s poem “Proverbs from Purgatory” is interspersed with three other of his poems for the performance. “A friend in need is worth two in the bush./ A bird in the hand makes waste./ Life isn’t all it’s crapped up to be./ It’s like finding a needle in the eye of the beholder.” The program also includes one piece by the late poet Scott Harney, whose wise and richly felt collection, “The Blood of San Gennaro” (Arrowsmith), was published posthumously; his poem will be read by Marshall, Harney’s longtime partner. Each poet will read their work before the song version is performed. “An Evening of Poetry & Song” takes place Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum on Beacon Street in Boston. Tickets are $20. For more information visit community.bostonathenaeum.org/s/events.

Advertisement

A report on gun violence through poetry

It is a distinctly, and grimly, American image: a pink gift store hoodie with the word “love” across the front, “spelled out/ using a Glock, a hand grenade, a switch blade,/ & the long dark shape of an AR-15.” In his forceful new collection of poems, “The Dug-Up Gun Museum” (BOA), Matt Donovan looks at this country’s gun sickness, traveling the country, talking with people, asking questions, “speaking to you within the silence of a poem.” He talks with surgeons and nurses about how to stop it, whether autopsy photos from Sandy Hook might be the only way, but would it help? After all, “that’s what guns do.” He talks with a mother whose son was shot unloading a drum kit outside a church, and a teacher in Sandy Hook about his bleak non-fatal fate. “America, I’m done/ with prayers/ & mirrored vitrines, the dots/ of emojis wide-eyed on a kid’s armored backpack.” On a treadmill, he watches a man named Terence Crutcher get shot and killed by police on TV, the going nowhere loop, the same destination, over and over. He asks a cop how bullets work, and wonders, too, why are there so many baby swings at the precinct. “Sometimes,/ you don’t want to know.” Donovan will read from his poetry at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop in Cambridge on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Coming out

“Scatterlings” by Resoketswe Martha Manenzhe (HarperVia)

“The Reddest Rose: Romantic Love from the Ancient Greeks to Reality TV” by Liv Strömquist (Fantagraphics)

“The Critical Writings of Oscar Wilde: An Annotated Selection” by Oscar Wilde, edited by Nicholas Frankel (Harvard University)

Pick of the week

Jacob Fricke at Hello Hello Books in Rockland, Maine, recommends “Sing to It” by Amy Hempel (Scribner): “These stories are brilliant, sharp, and powerful. They don’t shy away from danger or trouble, but they’re gently compassionate — a hard-edged, seasoned compassion sewn to realism, equal parts impossibility and beauty, exemplified by the story where volunteers at a dog shelter care for dogs on the list to be put down. Structurally, a number of the stories resemble poems. The language, too, is razor-sharp, and gives characters and scenarios a gorgeous clarity, even if things don’t end where they supposedly end.”

Advertisement



