Jessica Grose’s ‘Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood’ is a history of women’s power and a call to arms for a wide audience

Don’t let the jacket’s floral and cartoon mother leitmotif confuse you; this isn’t a playful, prescriptive parenting book. An examination of American motherhood that offers a fresh look at economics and public health, Jessica Grose’s eminently readable study of the fractured state of American motherhood, “Screaming on the Inside,” strips away antiquated and misogynistic perceptions about power and gender. Unlike Susan Faludi’s 1991 classic but dense “Backlash,” Grose has opted to write a slim yet potent nonfiction work. Drawing on her skills as an opinion columnist for the New York Times, she links our contemporary crisis to a systemic failure to offer American mothers a sustainable plan for childcare much less a safety net in times of strife.

Advertisement

It’s a social indictment for a wide audience. For those who might dismiss this book as one preaching exclusively to an upper-middle class, highly educated choir of mothers who subscribe to Grose’s New York Times Parenting newsletter, “Screaming on the Inside” is neither a myopic memoir nor an affirming self-help book. Instead, Grose presents history as evidence for how we arrived at this bleak and undeniably unsustainable condition that is 21st century American motherhood while also weaving in her own pre-pandemic journey through a difficult pregnancy and the pressure of maintaining a career to establish the stakes at hand.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Taking great pains to stress that hers is an uncommonly privileged experience, she makes the point that in spite of her advantages, her relentlessly challenging workplace stories reveal that no woman is immune to sexism: “It became crystal clear to me that you could do everything that American society pressures you to do as an individual and a mother, and if anything goes wrong, not only are you on your own, but you will also be either tacitly or explicitly blamed for your deviation.” With this understanding, Grose adds, “I have devoted much of my career since then to revealing how morally bankrupt so many of these ideals are.”

Advertisement

Grose stresses that the parenting crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic was “also the culmination of more than two hundred years of unrealistic, elitist and bigoted expectations, and the laws that flowed out of those expectations.” By parsing through this problem, Grose attempts to separate motherhood from outdated impressions and historic, emotional baggage to address a wide range of social issues.

It takes a succinct and accessible book to open a conversation with people who may not otherwise read a book “about motherhood.” This tendency to silo information or conversation about parenting is a symptom of a larger problem. Whether you choose to believe it or not, the mental wellbeing and health of American mothers is an economic and public health issue. Consider how much happier, creative, more focused, and constructive women could be without worrying about affordable child care and health care or family leave policies. Look at your colleagues and think about the impact of losing women from your team; after doing so, apply that void to the greater American workforce. With or without children of your own, it’s critical to be aware of the pressures that American mothers face.

Grose notes that this same strategy of siloing information repeatedly blocked women from collective organization. In the late 18th century, “The imperative to rear new citizens gave wealthy white women a certain kind of soft power and differentiated them from mothers of other races, but at the same time it also confined them away from the public sphere.” White women were placated with an elite status, but enjoyed it at the cost of their peers’ autonomy as well as any progressive change. Fast forward to the 20th and 21st century and Grose demonstrates how the punishing pressure to embrace “self care” leaves many women feeling further alienated by unattainable lifestyles. Mormon mommy bloggers of the early aughts gave way to contemporary Instagram and YouTube influencers who project an ideal state of motherhood that upholds white supremacy and masks generational wealth. Considering the mixed messages women receive regarding unpaid care work and the need to tame rather than celebrate bodies that have weathered childbirth, the expectations are exhausting.

Advertisement

In many ways it can feel that Grose is racing through two hundred years of history to prove a point. Though I agreed with her thesis, I often found myself wondering if she was cherry-picking sources or historical research without contextualizing the depth of their influence and impact. It’s important, though, to note that Grose doesn’t consider herself a historian. This book intends to draw attention to a gaping problem, using examples to prove her point. Other writers have published established, detailed histories. This is not meant to be one of them. Her book is a call to action and serves a different purpose. Through her fleet-footed history lessons, Grose demonstrates the ways in which the pandemic truly was a watershed event after which no one could deny the cost of building a republic that doesn’t value the worth of mothers.

Advertisement

Grose’s call to arms culminates in a plea to eschew guilt and monolithic ideals in order to embrace a multidimensional state of motherhood with room for diversity of opinions and approaches. She stresses, “The guilt we feel for having all of the feelings is compounding our eternal exhaustion. The fear we have of being found out as less than perfect mothers keeps us from being truly honest.” Without that honesty, mothers will always remain a separate class with few rights and nominal respect. “Screaming on the Inside” vindicates the frustration of American mothers, but is as crucial a read for those who have never changed a diaper in their lives.

SCREAMING ON THE INSIDE: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood

By Jessica Grose

Mariner, 240 pages, $28.99

Lauren LeBlanc is a writer and editor who lives in Chapel Hill. Her Substack newsletter is https://laurenleblanc.substack.com/.