Lizzo invited 17 activists to the People’s Choice Awards. One is a member of the Chappaquiddick Wampanoag Tribe.

“Noepe, known to you as Martha’s Vineyard, has locals and it has an Indigenous population,” Smith said, referencing the island’s Native name, which means “land amid the waters.” “It’s lovely that people love the island, but it would be lovelier if they cared about its stewards and the people who call it home.”

Smith, 28, is a member of the Chappaquiddick Wampanoag Tribe on Martha’s Vineyard. She took to the popular video-sharing platform over the summer to talk about her heritage as a member of a tribe located on an island widely known for its wealth, summer tourist scene, and visiting presidents.

It took Kara Roselle Smith a few days to realize that one of the world’s biggest pop stars had commented on her TikTok.

Advertisement

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo happened to notice one of Smith’s viral videos. She commented with a simple red heart. More than 3,000 people liked the comment, and more than 420,000 liked the video.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Less than six months later, Smith accompanied Lizzo onstage at this year’s People Choice Awards. The ceremony, which aired on NBC, was held Tuesday in Los Angeles, and Smith was one of 17 activists the pop star invited.

Lizzo received the award for Favorite Song for “About Damn Time,” as well as the People’s Champion award, where not only did the singer invite all 17 activists onstage with her but called out each and every person by name.

“Meet Kara Roselle Smith, a member of the Chappaquiddick Wampanoag Tribe,” Lizzo said, introducing Smith. “She works tirelessly to seek justice for Black and Indigenous communities and is fighting for Land Back and reparations . . . These are all activists, and the people that I think deserve the spotlight.”

“I think honored is the right word,” Smith told The Globe on Thursday of her People’s Choice Award appearance. She said she wasn’t fully expecting to hear the pop star announce her name on national television.

Advertisement

“As we were being walked through the possible show happenings, that seemed to be something that was important for Lizzo to do,” Smith said. “She’s really genuine with everything. She just really cares about community and our work and wanted to take the time to address everybody and give at least an introduction on what we do.”

Smith lives in Brooklyn, but visits the island every summer. Her mother, Alma Gordon, was a leader (or a sonksq) of the Chappaquiddick Wampanoag tribe. She died in September. Smith said a big part of why she created the TikTok videos was to amplify her people, “specifically my mom’s work,” Smith said.

“She was a tribal historian for years, and really enjoyed getting into ancestry and reclaiming who and what she was and made sure I had that identity, too,” Smith said. “She used to tell me, ‘This is a good time to raise our voice and talk about our people and homeland. People are listening.’”

Since then, Smith has emerged as a viral voice amplifying Native American and Black stories and causes. She recently helped launch a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the Chappaquiddick Wampanoag; the tribe recently met its goal of raising more than $100,000.

“The goal of the campaign is to have funds for operating costs and Land Back,” Smith said, touching on the Land Back movement that advocates for a transfer of decision-making power over land to Indigenous communities. “That can include attorney fees and different nuanced things, so we wanted to have a fund.”

Advertisement

Kara Roselle Smith. Courtesy Kara Roselle Smith

Onstage with Lizzo on Tuesday, Smith wore a chic purple dress with wampum jewelry that belonged to her late mother.

“It was special to wear something I feel comfortable in that’s fashion forward, but also incorporating some of my heritage,” Smith said.

See some of Smith’s videos below:

@kararoselles Replying to @jamie_bauer Seeking out and supporting Native stories is VITAL and the least that can be done. Grateful for creatives like @Jana for helping to bring shows like Rutherford Falls to life. Check out Season 2 with me on @Peacock TV! #NativeAmerican #RutherfordFalls #Indigenous #fy ♬ original sound - kararoselles





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.