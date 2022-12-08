Local bestsellers for the week ended Dec. 4

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy Knopf

5. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

6. Foster Claire Keegan Grove Press

7. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

8. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

9. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

Advertisement

2. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

3. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

4. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

5. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

6. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

7. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Bono Knopf

8. The Philosophy of Modern Song Bob Dylan Simon & Schuster

9. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead

10. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

6. The Best American Short Stories 2022 Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner

Advertisement

7. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

10. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

5. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Mel Brooks Ballantine

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

8. The Best American Essays 2022 Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner

9. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar Cheryl Strayed Vintage

10. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2022 Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Jaime Green (Eds.) Mariner

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 4. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.