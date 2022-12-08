A look at the downside of 2022 TV

I was sad that Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” was such a dud; I liked the early seasons of “How I Met Your Mother” a lot. And then I was fascinated by the spinoff’s rampant mediocrity, by the many punch lines that didn’t land and the ensemble that never gelled. I watched every episode of this non-romantic romcom between my fingers.

Now it’s time for me to mention, briefly, some of the year’s disappointments.

I’ve written about my favorite series of 2022, including “Bad Sisters,” “Severance,” “The Bear,” “Somebody Somewhere,” “Interview With the Vampire,” “Slow Horses,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” and “The Patient.”

I was optimistic about Showtime’s “The First Lady,” with its stellar cast led by Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, and Michelle Pfieffer as Betty Ford. The women behind the men isn’t a bad premise. But it was a rehash of clichés, uncentered, and, ultimately, little more than Emmy Awards bait.

HBO has remained a top-notch programmer, but somehow the woefully misguided “The Time Traveler’s Wife” starring Theo James and Rose Leslie made its way onto the HBO schedule. The adaptation of the 2003 novel by Audrey Niffenegger was by turns creepy (the age disparities), tedious, miscast, and redundant. I couldn’t finish the season.

We can always count on Netflix for a few of every year’s worst. “Echoes” was just so preposterous that I thought I might be missing the point. I wasn’t. Michelle Monaghan starred as twins accustomed to secretly trading places and fooling their respective husbands. Then one of them goes missing, insanity ensues, and you begin to wonder if the missing sister is actually hiding in the same place as the plot logic.

Also lacking in 2022: Showtime’s downbeat, hollow “American Gigolo,” Amazon’s generic and confusing “The Terminal List,” and Netflix’s aimless and half-baked “Blockbuster.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.