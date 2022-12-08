Seeing the past in all its dimensions in ‘When the Angels Left the Old Country’

The young adult novel follows four protagonists — humans Rose and Essie, as well as an angel named Uriel and Little Ash, a demon — who emigrate from Eastern Europe in the early 20th century and head to America. Using a blend of historical fiction and folklore, Lamb tells an intricate story of the immigrant experience at the intersection of Judaism, queerness, and disability.

In Sacha Lamb’s “ When the Angels Left the Old Country ,” the past is reimagined in all its complexity.

Lamb, who also works as an archivist and librarian, started writing the book as they were finishing their thesis on 20th-century Jewish immigration to the United States, which informed many of the book’s historical elements. Several of the characters draw inspiration from queer people throughout history, including labor union leader Rose Schneiderman.

In writing a novel based in part on historical events, Lamb also made a conscious decision to present a cast of characters with overlapping marginalized identities.

“When we look back at history, we have a tendency to flatten it out and assume that things were somehow simpler in the past, and I don’t think that’s true,” Lamb said. “So that was important to me, to show the depth and richness of experience in history.”

Throughout the course of the book, the characters use a variety of Yiddish terms and phrases, which Lamb is careful not to overexplain — a deliberate decision on their part.

“The characters are living in a world where these are the words that they use, and they would not be familiar with any other way of saying it,” Lamb said. “The narrator doesn’t feel the need to explain anything to you, they’re just assuming that you’re going to understand.”

Though religion plays a major role in the book, it wasn’t a big part of Lamb’s life until they became an adult. “I grew up with secular Christianity, and I wasn’t interested in religion very much at all until after college.”

After graduating, they began studying the Talmud, an experience that Lamb said “has been very healing for me.”

“There was a time when I lost my curiosity about the world, and I was able to recover it partly by studying Judaism and studying history,” they said. “That feeling of never having an end to the learning that is possible has been really helpful for me in my life.”

Sacha Lamb will read at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in an event hosted by the Public Library of Brookline in partnership with Brookline Booksmith.

