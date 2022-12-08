‘Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life’ captures a bygone era of intellectual and artistic life

Immersive, exacting, glittering: scholar Brigitta Olubas’s “Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life,” the first authorized biography of the late, iconic author, deserves accolades. From letters, diaries, notebooks, and friends’ memories, Olubas has built a dense, powerful narrative with real momentum — as freighted with incident and portent as a work of Dickens.

Shirley Hazzard, the Australian-born author of "The Transit of Venus" and "The Great Fire," at home in New York in 2003.

Posthumously (she died in 2016, age 85), Hazzard’s fame is entrenched — if mainly among literary aficionados. Richard Ford called her “the one best writer working in English today.” So did Michael Cunningham and countless others. Simply uttering her name among writers can still prompt murmurs of reverence. Sadly, though, that awareness is fading: more reason for this timely, exhilarating chronicle.

Advertisement

Almost no one disputes Hazzard’s supreme gifts — luminous intelligence, depth, tonal complexity — though Olubas, in a droll prologue, highlights a certain disconnect between Hazzard’s vision of art versus, let’s say, a more easygoing notion. Stephen King — receiving a special medal at the 2003 National Book Awards ceremony — chastised his audience for literary elitism, naming then-trendy writers he felt deserved acclaim. In her own acceptance speech, Hazzard called him on it. “I don’t think giving us a reading list of [popular writers] is much of a satisfaction. ... We have mysterious inclinations ... developed ... from childhood.”

One would fully expect that rejoinder, given the lyrical intensity and electrifying incisiveness of Hazzard’s work. Her 1980 novel, the National Book Critics Circle Award-winning “The Transit of Venus,” is on its surface about two Australian sisters arriving in England in the 1950s. But the book remains a never-entirely-unlocked jewel, per one reviewer, about “the misapprehensions of youth ... and those late-in-life revelations that return us to elemental questions.” Another reviewer’s response to her final, National Book Award-winning epic “The Great Fire” (also a post-World War II meditation, but of greater scope and length) fairly describes Hazzard herself: “the last masterpiece of a vanished age of civility, even of a certain understanding of civilization.”

Advertisement

Olubas groups her focuses into five sections, each covering several decades, beginning in 1931 with Hazzard’s lonely childhood in Australia, adolescence in Hong Kong — including a thwarted love affair which would appear, transfigured, in “The Great Fire” — adulthood in Italy, New Zealand, and New York, where she worked for the United Nations (and endured other soured affairs). These periods, players, and venues saturate her work — the UN, notably, in several titles excoriating that institution for hypocrisy.

Hazzard’s first story submission, her only copy, mailed from Italy, was plucked from the New Yorker’s slush pile by then-editor William Maxwell. It launched her. New York (alternating with Italy) became Hazzard’s home — famously, too, the site of meeting her husband-to-be, Flaubert scholar Francis Steegmuller, at a party thrown by Muriel Spark. (Julian Barnes on Steegmuller: “the bearing of an extremely wise and extremely benign Supreme Court judge. Even his socks ... were judicial.”)

The company they kept remains a boggling who’s who of arts and letters across continents, eras, and disciplines, including scores of friendships deemed — as with the Robert Penn Warrens — ”long and precious.” The roll call is stunning, and unceasing: Guggenheim, Merrill, Bowen, Bellow, Chatwin, Updike, Hellman, Hughes; perhaps most famously, Graham Greene, Hazzard’s dour subject in her memoir “Greene on Capri.”

Did I mention dining with Toscanini? Or that time they ran into Isadora Duncan and brother Raymond dancing on a beach? The anecdotes range far. Hazzard powerfully admired Italian historian Roberto Pane, “one of Shirley’s models for exemplary comportment, for huge enthusiasm, high feeling, excitement at the world and at what it was possible to know, and for art and intellect and understanding. … These values were central to her life.” Pane is as thrilled as Hazzard is to watch an arriving storm from her Capri terrace.

Advertisement

Olubas’s thoughtful reportage of travel, meals, talks, feuds, marital tensions and joys; her analyses of Hazzard’s books and their critical receptions — supplanted by Hazzard’s and friends’ own words — deliver the consistent style, spirit, and fierce purposiveness that Hazzard epitomized, sought, and admired. “In the late 1990s Shirley wrote to (reviewer of Seamus Heaney) Edward Mendelson” to ask to talk more with him about “what he considered to be a ‘spurious toughness’” assumed by Heaney. “She took up [such] opportunities for conversation and discussion and learning and friendship wherever they offered themselves,” Olubas remarks. “[T]his was something that would not change, even as the circumstances of her life did.”

From girlhood — embattled family life, stunted education, the frustrated love affair — through last years (when, tragically, her mind and spirit began to leave her), Hazzard lived for a passionate investigation of art, history, and friendship that went very deep, and Olubas fills nearly 500 pages (100 more of notes) with brilliant illustrations of Hazzard’s razor eye, lightning mind, and astounding memory (volumes of poetry, routinely quoted at length). By this work’s exquisite close we own a reverberant sense of the artist and her full trajectory; what drove, delighted, and vexed her.

Advertisement

Olubas notes: “At the heart of [the Steegmullers’] sociability was generosity and a love of erudition. Shirley herself was at the heart of all this.” A friend declares: “She was tirelessly humane.” Ed Hirsch calls Hazzard “the most cultivated person” he ever met — yet “not an academic. Her learning was completely a kind of felt learning.” Author Alec Wilkinson: “You were in the presence of someone whose gift was so profound that you better just shut up and listen.”

After Steegmuller’s death, as Hazzard herself declines and friends begin to die with accelerating frequency, she mourns them as “[s]ingular spirits, from a world where singularity was possible ...” Even if irretrievably past, that world proves well worth revisiting. Olubas enables it.

SHIRLEY HAZZARD: A Writing Life

By Brigitta Olubas

FSG, 576 pages, $35.



