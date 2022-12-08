‘CODA’ director Sian Heder is right at home in ‘Little America’

That little detail — mailing tapes in lieu of making expensive phone calls — found its way into the script for “The Cowboy,” a first-season episode of the Apple TV+ anthology series “Little America.” In the episode, which Udofia co-wrote, a young man from Nigeria emigrates to the United States in the 1980s to attend college in Oklahoma, where he embraces the cowboy culture.

Back when it cost a small fortune to make an overseas phone call, Mags Harries often recorded cassette tapes to stay in touch with her parents in her native Wales. The parents of Mfoniso Udofia, both from Nigeria, did the same thing with their own families after their arrival in America, where they eventually settled in Worcester.

Although lightly embellished, it’s a true story, as are all of the stories in “Little America,” the second season of which launches on Friday. Each episode is a dramatic retelling of one newcomer’s real, if sometimes far-fetched, experience coming to America.

The cumulative effect, says Sian Heder — Mags Harries’s daughter and the writer and director of this year’s Oscar-winning feature film “CODA” — is simple.

As with “CODA,” her film about a teenager growing up as the only hearing member in a family of deaf adults, “Little America” tells the stories of people some might consider “the other,” Heder says. In fact, viewers find themselves identifying with the subjects, whether they’re from Belize or Sri Lanka, Japan or El Salvador.

Sian Heder, shown at the season two premiere of "Little America" in West Hollywood this month. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“The truth is, most human beings want to fall in love, want to have a job that fulfills them,” says Heder, who is the showrunner alongside series co-creator Lee Eisenberg. “They struggle with their relationship with their parents. They struggle to connect with their own children.” The truth is, she says, “we have so many more commonalities than differences.”

Eisenberg, who wrote for “The Office,” created the concept for “Little America” with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. He’d already assembled a “dream team” to produce the show by the time he invited Heder to run the writers’ room.

“Lee and I have really complementary aesthetics,” says Heder, who grew up in Cambridge. “He has a lot of comedic sensibilities. He understands what people are going to be entertained by. I’m like the arty, weird one. Together, we pull on each other and find our way somewhere to the middle. I love working with him.”

When they first met, Eisenberg had no idea that Heder’s parents had immigrant stories of their own. Her father, Lajos, who is from Hungary, came to America as a refugee. Both her parents make public art; her mother, a sculptor, created “Glove Cycle,” the art installation along the escalator handrail in the Porter Square MBTA station. (During the pandemic, Heder and her mother bought a house together in Gloucester, the city where “CODA” was filmed.)

Eisenberg’s father moved to Needham from his native Israel after meeting his mother.

“They met in the most romantic way possible — on the streets of Rome,” he explains.

Nearly everyone who works behind the scenes of “Little America” has immigrant stories of their own. Yet although the show was conceived at a time of inflammatory rhetoric about immigration in America, it’s not intended as social commentary.

“By virtue of the show existing I think it’s political,” says Eisenberg. “But we don’t set out to make the show political in any way.”

Instead, the stories are meant to engage, and hopefully move, an audience. The new season includes episodes about a Korean boy who learns to make hats for church ladies in 1980s Detroit, a woman from Belize who becomes known as “The Bra Whisperer” after learning her trade from a Hasidic woman in Brooklyn, and a Japanese immigrant who chases her dream of playing baseball by starting her own women’s league in Ohio.

To repeat: These are all true stories.

“A lot of the moments in these episodes are things you would never come up with in a writers’ room,” Heder says. “They present to you in that real-life-is-stranger-than-fiction way. That’s the delight of the show.”

Heder, who wrote for “Men of a Certain Age” and “Orange Is the New Black” before making her first feature film, “Tallulah,” in 2016, calls movies and television “empathy-making machines.”

“When you are invested in a character, laughing and crying with them, you’re experiencing what it is like to be that person,” she says. Finding the value in unusual stories about otherwise ordinary people feels, she says, “like the radical act of the show.”

“Little America” grew out of a series of photo essays in Vox Media’s Epic Magazine. Besides the second season, the project includes a book and a new podcast hosted by Nanjiani.

Underlying every episode of the show is the complicated idea of the American Dream.

“I think the first season was almost defensively optimistic,” Heder says. “Like, ‘Look, these people come here with a dream. We should all still believe in this country.’”

The second season, she thinks, grapples a bit more with the downsides of those dreams. There are disappointments as well as triumphs.

Ultimately, though, they’re just stories about people.

“I’m passionate about focusing on a character,” Heder says. “Not trying to speak for a culture, not an entire population, but just trying to honor the real-life story of the subject.”

LITTLE AMERICA

On Apple TV+. Season two streams Friday.

E-mail James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.








