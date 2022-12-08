Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

MIX 104.1′S DECK THE HALL BALL WITH ONEREPUBLIC Pop songsmith Ryan Tedder is one of the songwriters behind inescapable tracks like Leona Lewis’s “Bleeding Love” and the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.” At this show, his band OneRepublic will perform their lengthier-than-you-might-think list of hits, which includes the regret-filled ballad “Apologize,” the storming “Secrets,” and this year’s “Top Gun” tie-in “I Ain’t Worried.” Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

KISS 108 JINGLE BALL Hip-hop hitmaker Jack Harlow and unbreakable boy band Backstreet Boys (who just released their first holiday album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas”) headline the pop station’s annual holiday concert, which will also feature the moody upstart Tate McRae and the punky “American Idol” alum Jax. Dec. 11, 6 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1050, tdgarden.com

MEN I TRUST This Montreal trio layers guitar gauze over its songs, creating a link between harder-edged cuts like the breakneck “Billie Toppy” and the gently devastated “Show Me How.” Dec. 14, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

THE SLAMBOVIAN CIRCUS OF DREAMS The Hudson Valley Americana tricksters bring their idea of a Christmas show to town. A strangely effective recitation of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” set to Cream’s “Pressed Rat and Warthog” and a “Little Drummer Boy” retrofitted to the band’s own “Silent Revolution” are just two indications that this one’s a bit different from the usual fare at this time of year. Dec. 9, 8 p.m. $22. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

UNDER THE COVERS Another December tradition, but one that isn’t attached to any particular seasonal celebration, returns with a three-day stand this week. The annual “Under the Covers” shows once again feature Jake Armerding, Rose Cousins, Mark Erelli, and Zachariah Hickman, in son-swap mode, performing unexpected unoriginals. Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Dec. 10-11, 6 and 8 p.m. $35. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

ROGÊ The Brazilian singer-songwriter, now based in Los Angeles, has been turning his efforts to a reimagination of the samba of his homeland, and has hooked up with producer Thomas Brenneck to capture the results on his upcoming record, which he previews on Sunday. He’s opening for Brenneck and instrumental psych-soulsters The Budos Band. Dec. 11, 8 p.m. $25. Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave. www.livenation.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

AARDVARK JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 50th ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT The venerable, Boston-based, progressive big band’s inaugural performance was a Christmas benefit — and a half-century later the tradition endures, with a mix of carols, spirituals, and original compositions by bandleader Mark Harvey. Proceeds will benefit the Poor People’s United Fund. Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. $20. Church of the Covenant, 67 Newbury St. 617-776-8778, www.aardvarkjazz.com

MIGUEL ZENÓN QUARTET The acclaimed Puerto Rican saxophonist and composer celebrates “Música de Las Américas,” his new album of original music inspired by the history of the continent, with a performance featuring his seasoned quartet: pianist Luis Perdomo, bassist Hans Glawischnig, and drummer Henry Cole. Dec. 10, 8 p.m. $37-$57. Groton Hill Music Center, 122 Old Ayer Road, Groton. 978-486-9524, www.grotonhill.org/tickets

VERONICA LEWIS The New England-born blues and roots phenom plays rambunctious boogie-woogie piano with the velocity and panache of Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis, writes her own songs, and tops it off with her sugar and spice vocals. Dec. 16, 8 p.m. $20. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

CASTLE OF OUR SKINS The Boston-based artistic cohort that celebrates Black artistry honors its residency at Longy School of Music with a portrait concert of chamber music by pianist and composer Anthony R. Green. Free; registration required. Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Longy School of Music, Cambridge. www.castleskins.org

LET’S CELEBRATE White Snake Projects impresario Cerise Lim Jacobs calls in a host of composers and librettists for four new one-act operas that honor different holiday traditions celebrated in America, including the Day of the Dead and Spring Festival. Dec. 10, 3 and 7 p.m. Livestream available for 7 p.m. show. GBH Calderwood Studio. www.whitesnakeprojects.org

A MORAVIAN CHRISTMAS Musicians of the Old Post Road continues its season of deep dives with this holiday program, which focuses on sounds of the season from German-speaking Moravian communities in America circa the 18th century. The program includes music by Moravian composers as well as German music that the Moravians brought with them. Dec. 10, 4 p.m., Emmanuel Church, Boston; Dec. 11, 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Worcester. Livestream available Dec. 11. 781-466-6694, www.oldpostroad.org

BAROQUE CHRISTMAS Handel and Haydn Society artistic director-elect Jonathan Cohen leads an evening of festive Baroque music by Handel, Bach, and Bach contemporary Jan Zelenka, featuring the H+H Orchestra, soprano Robin Johannsen, and the H+H Youth Choruses Concert Choir. Dec. 15 and 18. Jordan Hall. 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

LITTLE CHRISTMAS TREE SHOP OF HORRORS The inimitable Ryan Landry has concocted another cracked musical mash-up for the holidays. That green-skinned mistress of malice Hermione P. Grinchley (played by Landry himself, as usual), is running a failing Dollar Store in Revere at Christmastime when her clerk, Norbert (Tim Lawton), brings a tiny, bedraggled Christmas tree into the store, hoping to win the heart of the fair Tawdry (Taryn Lane). Then the tree grows hungry — very, very hungry. Directed by Kiki Samko, with a cast that includes — in puppet form — “Boston Public Radio” cohosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan. Through Dec. 23. Presented by Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans. At Iron Wolf Theatre, South Boston Lithuanian Citizens Association, South Boston. 800-838-3006, https://littlexmastreeshop.bpt.me

LIFE OF PI The North American premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s 2001 bestseller, in which a teenager (Adi Dixit) is stranded on a lifeboat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with a zebra, an orangutan, a hyena, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Directed by Max Webster. Through Jan. 29. Presented by American Repertory Theater at Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

THE CHINESE LADY Lloyd Suh’s excellent two-hander distills the history of anti-Asian prejudice and exploitation in the United States within the true story of Afong Moy, who was brought from China to New York in 1834 at age 14 and put on display in a museum. Sophorl Ngin delivers an expertly shaded portrayal of Afong that traces her emotional arc while also signaling the slow-but-steady dawning of her consciousness. As Atung, her translator, Jae Woo delivers a note-perfect performance. Astutely directed by Sarah Shin. Through Dec. 11. Presented by Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, ext. 1; www.centralsquaretheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

THE SLUTCRACKER This annual Nutcracker parody is both naughty and nice, but the emphasis is on naughty. An adults-only holiday tradition, the show spins the beloved story ballet into a fantastical burlesque journey, complete with leather and lace, whips and tassels, and a big dose of bawdy humor. Through Dec. 31. $35. Somerville Theatre, Somerville. http://theslutcracker.com/

THE NUTCRACKER North Atlantic Ballet brings back its annual production by artistic director Lucy Warren-Whitman. Set to Tchaikovsky’s original score, this version with a contemporary twist on Clara’s journey to The Land of the Sweets features surprise guest appearances and new choreography as well as familiar favorites, from Mother Ginger to Miss Candy Cane. Dec. 16-18. $39 and up. Cabot Theater, Beverly. https://thecabot.org/

THE NUTCRACKER FAMILY AFFAIR These gala events by José Mateo Ballet Theatre ring in the holidays with performance highlights from “The Nutcracker,” set in the Kingdom of Sweets. In addition to performances, the occasion features a live auction, with treats and refreshments available throughout. Dec. 15-18. $50. The Sanctuary Theatre, Cambridge. https://www.ballettheatre.org/

THE EXTRAORDINARY NUTCRACKER During his time with Boston Ballet, dancer/teacher Boris Richir worked with the company’s Adaptive Dance program and became so inspired he started an inclusive dance company, United Dance. The troupe presents its own special holiday offering with this origin story of the beloved ballet, choreographed by Gianni Di Marco. Dec. 9-10. $15-$30. Cambridge Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. www.uniteddance.org/tickets

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

NEW FORMATIONS A selection of contemporary photography, video, and painting, this show explores the human body in strenuous performance, whether in dance or athletic competition, revealing it to be an instrument as powerful, delicate, blunt, and nuanced as any in an artist’s repertoire. Paired with a collection of anonymous snapshots of what we now call “vernacular” photography — parades, impromptu dance parties, human pyramids on the beach — “New Formations” suggests a tool with limitless expressive potential. Through March 13. DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. 617-542-7696, thetrustees.org/place/decordova

DARE TO KNOW: PRINTS AND DRAWINGS IN THE AGE OF ENLIGHTENMENT The 18th century was an era of profound change, as rapid advancement in science and global exploration broadened long-held boundaries of reality and wobbled western notions of a world guided by the invisible hand of God. This show of 150 drawings, prints, books, and other objects spotlights the social upheavals of the era, broadly known as the Enlightenment, and puts on view a transformational moment of the world expanding intellectually and culturally in every direction. Through Jan. 15. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

BEING AND BELIEVING IN THE NATURAL WORLD: PERSPECTIVES FROM THE ANCIENT MEDITERRANEAN, ASIA, AND INDIGENOUS NORTH AMERICA A collaboration among the museum’s curators of ancient art, Native American Art, and Asian art, this exhibition takes an expansive, planet-wide view of artistic expressions of nature across 4,000 years of human creativity, right up to the present day. Through May 7. Rhode Island School of Design Museum, 20 North Main St., Providence. 401-454-6500, risdmuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE





NEDRET ANDRE: THE AIR WE BREATHE Seagrass is a crucial component of ocean ecosystems as an oxygenator, a carbon sink, a food source, and a nursery for shellfish, turtles, and more. But some seagrass meadows are disappearing. Andre, who has collaborated with marine ecologists, makes abstract paintings and sculptures that celebrate the plant’s vitality, and nods to the life-giving qualities of other oxygen-producing undersea organisms. Through Jan. 8. Beacon Gallery, 524B Harrison Ave. 617-718-5600, www.beacongallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Nedret Andre, "The Air We Breathe,' 2022, oil on canvas, Beacon Gallery, Boston. (Julia Featheringill) Julia Featheringill





EVENTS

Comedy

AL PARK ALBUM RECORDING Park has gigged more than 250 nights a year for a while now, but he came back from fellow comic Joe List’s special taping in 2020 ready to give notice at his job and go full time with stand-up. That plan was deferred due to the pandemic, but he left his day job earlier this year and takes another step forward in comedy, recording his first album with two shows Saturday. Dec. 10, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $20. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

COMEDY AT THE JUNGLE Peter Lui hosts this late-night stand-up showcase at a music club with Matt Kaye, Jaylene Tran, Alan Monroe, Peter Martin, Casey Crawford, Jason Cordova, Chris Post, and Dan Hall. Dec. 13, 10 p.m. Free. The Jungle Community Music Club, 6 Sanborn Court, Somerville. 617-718-0204, www.thejunglemusicclub.com

STANDUP ON THE SQUARE Some of the online promotion for this show called it “Thom Crowley Yells But You’ll Like It,” a reference to the headliner’s forceful voice and affable stage manner. Angela Sawyer hosts with Gary Petersen, Kathy Lynch, and Arianna McGee. Dec. 15, 8 p.m. $5. The Square Root, 2 Corinth St., Roslindale. https://squarerootrozzie.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

KIDS ONLY HOLIDAY SALE Amid Boston’s many holiday markets is one made specifically for its youngest residents. Children under the age of 18 are invited to learn how to manage their money while choosing gifts for family and friends. Proceeds from the event will go toward the ABC Equity and Access Scholarship Fund. Dec. 9, 3-6:30 p.m., and Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Agassiz Baldwin Community, 20 Sacramento St., Cambridge. agassiz.org

HOLIDAY ON ICE Lace up your skates and get ready to glide at Skate at Canal District Kendall’s annual holiday ice skating show. Enjoy a day of free admission at the open-air rink (not including the cost of rental skates) and make sure to swing by at 2 p.m. for an ice show featuring an array of talented performers. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Free. Skate at Canal District Kendall, 300 Athenaeum St., Cambridge. skatekendall.com

ANNUAL KWANZAA CONCERT Join the OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center for a dance and martial arts performance celebrating Kwanzaa. The show will highlight several styles of dance, and feature students from the center’s performing arts academy as well as the professional dance division. Dec. 10, 3-5 p.m. $25. Roxbury Community College Main Stage Theater, 1234 Columbus Ave. eventbrite.com

MAYA HOMAN