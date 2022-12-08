Logan workers launch one-day strike

Last month, 32BJ filed an unfair labor practice with the National Labor Relations Board claiming the manager interfered with workers’ right to organize. Five employees have also filed wage theft complaints with the attorney general’s office this year for nonpayment of wages and vacation pay violations.Additionally, some workers haven’t been paid sign-on bonuses they were promised, the union said.

A group of 50 cabin cleaners and ramp workers employed by Swissport USA launched a one-day strike at Logan Airport early Thursday morning. The action is in response to a manager’s threat to fire three employees for union activity, in addition to alleged wage theft and staffing issues at the company, according to 32BJ SEIU, the union the workers are seeking to join.

Advertisement

State Senator Lydia Edwards, Representative Adrian Madaro, and Representative-elect Sam Montano will join the picket line at 11:30 a.m., after which workers plan to deliver a petition to the local Swissport USA offices calling for improved working conditions.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“With the holiday travel season upon us, it’s more important than ever that employers in Boston and nationwide pay airport workers the money they’ve rightfully earned while respecting their legally protected right to unionize,” Roxana Rivera, 32BJ SEIU executive vice president, said in a statement. “We are urging Swissport USA to stop getting in the way of a full recovery at Logan Airport by treating these hard-working men and women right.”

Swissport USA, based in Raleigh, N.C., employs about 400 workers at Logan Airport. The cabin cleaners and ramp workers make between $18 and $20 an hour.

The strike is taking place the same day SEIU and workers around the country are holding events at more than 15 airports, including Logan, to call for Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Airports Act to improve airport workers’ wages, benefits, and health care.

Advertisement

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.