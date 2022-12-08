US House report: Owner Daniel Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ culture with Commanders

Commanders owner Dan Snyder was involved in the misconduct, according to the report, which said he inappropriately touched a former employee at a dinner, had staffers produce a video “of sexually suggestive footage of cheerleaders,” and ordered that women who were auditioning to be cheerleaders walk on the field “while he and his friends gawked from his suite through binoculars.”

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades, “ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct” and what former female employees described as hundreds of instances of sexual harassment by men at the top levels of the organization, according to a report published Thursday by the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The House committee opened its investigation in October 2021 after the NFL did not release a written report of an independent review of the team’s workplace culture. The review by attorney Beth Wilkinson was completed in summer 2021 and resulted in a $10 million fine to the team.

Using hearings, interviews and depositions to create its report, the House oversight committee said Snyder interfered in Wilkinson's investigation, which stemmed from former employees alleging in 2020 rampant sexual harassment by team executives.

Snyder also conducted a separate shadow investigation, which the report said was used by his lawyers to “cast him as the victim of a defamation campaign ... and deflect responsibility for the team's toxic work culture.”

The team owner also interfered with the House committee’s investigation by “intimidating witnesses,” “refusing to release former employees from their confidentiality obligations” and using a “secret” agreement with the NFL to block access to more than 40,000 documents collected during Wilkinson’s review, according to the report.

The House committee also said Snyder was evasive, misleading and said more than 100 times he did not recall things during his deposition.

The NFL was not shielded from criticism in the committee's report, which said the league “misled the public about its handling of the Wilkinson Investigation" and “has not sought true accountability for those responsible.” The report also said the NFL doesn't ensure “that its own workplaces are free from discrimination and harassment," citing the fact that the NFL does not require teams to report confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements to league headquarters.

The NFL did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.