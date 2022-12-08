Aerosmith cancels Las Vegas residency shows due to Steven Tyler’s health

“We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two shows,” Aerosmith wrote on Instagram . “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”

The legendary Boston band posted to its social media pages early Thursday informing fans that their last two Las Vegas shows — scheduled for Dec. 8 and Dec. 11 — would be canceled due to frontman Steven Tyler’s health.

Tyler, 74, reposted the announcement on his Instagram page, but didn’t provide details on the cause of his ailment.

Last spring, Tyler voluntarily entered rehab, having relapsed as a result of dealing with pain management after foot surgery, and the band was forced to cancel the first part of its Las Vegas residency. Tyler’s previous experience with substance abuse and rehab is well-known, but as the tour resumed, he seemed to have recovered.

The band had previously announced that their Monday show for their Deuces Are Wild residency would be canceled.

“On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest ... there is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world,” Tyler said in the band’s announcement.

In September, Aerosmith performed a pandemic-postponed 50th anniversary show at Fenway Park.





