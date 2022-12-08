Allison Feaster on Spain, having an open mind, and feeling calmer in the window seat

Favorite vacation destination? I called Europe home for 18 years, so somewhere in Spain or France would be at the top of the list. If I have to choose one, I would say Ibiza in the Balearic Islands [off the coast of Spain].

What Allison Feaster brings to her role as vice president, player development, and organizational growth for the Boston Celtics goes beyond her Harvard University education and her years of operational experience in the NBA and the NBA G-League. Feaster, 46, spent more than two decades on the court, too — first as a standout player at Harvard, then professionally in the WNBA and overseas. In her fourth year with the Celtics, Feaster finds straddling basketball and business operations a good fit — and is especially proud of her work as co-leader of the Boston Celtics United initiative that fights against racial and social inequality in Greater Boston. “This is near and dear to my heart,” Feaster said in a recent phone interview, adding that having an opportunity to work with so many “amazing” community organizations — including those that help former inmates and women in shelters — makes her “cherish this platform and what we do even more.” We caught up with the Chester, S.C., native, who has a 16-year-old daughter, Sarah Strong, and who lives in Boston, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? I love the local cuisine, whatever that may be. I love fruits, vegetables, and I am a pescatarian. If it’s in Spain, pan con tomate y queso curado y un zumo de naranja for breakfast. Y para comer, es un arroz negro con sangria.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? Maldives. It’s one of those destinations where I could only dream of visiting [and experiencing] the people and the culture. I’d love to have that connection. I also am really intrigued by the concept of a lodging that’s suspended over the ocean.

Advertisement

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? My iPhone. I’ve been known to document everyday experiences with excessive picture taking.

Aisle or window? Window. Although I travel extensively, I have a slight fear of flying and am really bothered in turbulent air. Sitting by the window calms me.

Favorite childhood travel memory? Sitting with my great-grandfather outside in our driveway drinking Coca-Cola from a glass bottle while listening to the sounds at dusk in rural South Carolina — whip-poor-wills, cicadas, crickets …

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Too much good food and drink!

Best travel tip? Have an open mind and leave your preconceived notions and prejudices at home.