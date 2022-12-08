fb-pixel Skip to main content

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announce concert at Gillette Stadium in September

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated December 8, 2022, 1 hour ago
A composite image of Stevie Nicks (left) and Billy Joel (right). Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at Gillette Stadium in September 2023, Live Nation announced Thursday. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, Jason Merritt/Getty Images)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

New England will soon see something it hasn’t seen before: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks performing on the same stage, on the same day.

The two music legends are both slated to perform at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023, concert organizer Live Nation announced Thursday.

“The spectacular one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in New England,” the company said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers are set to have presale ticket access beginning Monday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. and continuing through Thursday, Dec, 15, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Complete presale details are available at www.citientertainment.com.

Joel, who often performs at Fenway Park, ranks as one of the most popular recording artists in history. Nicks, a member of Fleetwood Mac and a beloved solo artist, recently performed at the Xfinity Center.

The two artists are set to share the bill on a number of tour dates, including at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 8, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 19.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

