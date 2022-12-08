Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announce concert at Gillette Stadium in September

New England will soon see something it hasn’t seen before: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks performing on the same stage, on the same day.
The two music legends are both slated to perform at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023, concert organizer Live Nation announced Thursday.
“The spectacular one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in New England,” the company said in a statement.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Citi cardmembers are set to have presale ticket access beginning Monday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. and continuing through Thursday, Dec, 15, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Complete presale details are available at www.citientertainment.com.
Joel, who often performs at Fenway Park, ranks as one of the most popular recording artists in history. Nicks, a member of Fleetwood Mac and a beloved solo artist, recently performed at the Xfinity Center.
The two artists are set to share the bill on a number of tour dates, including at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 8, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 19.
