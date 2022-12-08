He doesn’t want me to mention my exes — ever

Q. My boyfriend does not want to hear about my past if it involves anything to do with an ex. I can’t bring anything up if an ex was involved at all.

I have kids with an ex I was with for years, and even if they bring up their dad he gets tense. He also won’t talk to me about anything that involves an ex of his. I was asking him if he’d ever been in a hot air balloon and he said yes, but would not tell me anything other than that, and snapped at me when I asked more.

There are other subjects I am not allowed to talk about. He also gets upset when I wear lipstick. On his birthday he got upset because I put on tinted lip gloss. He accused me of doing it to slight him.

Is it normal not to be able to discuss exes?

EXED

A. Break up with this person. Consider why you haven’t already.

You want to be able to speak about your life — to share your life — but this boyfriend has boundaries that make it impossible to speak freely.

I can understand a person not wanting to hear a million stories about a recent ex and how wonderful they are, but that’s not what you’re going for here. You want to acknowledge life experiences without shame. Also, you have kids! How can you go through life without bringing up their dad? How do your kids feel about the tension in the room when they talk about their father? This is bad for them.

I’m not even going to get into the lip gloss thing. That’s just another deal-breaker on top of the first one.

You didn’t say anything about what keeps you around, but that says plenty too. You ask whether rules about exes are normal; all I’ll say is that this relationship doesn’t make you feel healthy or happy. It doesn’t sound good for your kids. Really, that’s the only answer that matters.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Wow, this is so not normal — and why would you want to stay in this tense relationship? He is obviously very insecure and projecting this onto you. I have to agree with Meredith: Get out. This sounds exhausting for anyone.

LEFTYLUCY7





If he doesn’t like the subject of exes, he shouldn’t be dating a woman with children. It is unfair to your children to keep a man around who gets “tense” if they mention their dad. And why do you even want to be with someone who has so many rules about what you can say and do?

RANDOMKINDNESS





Your boyfriend is extremely controlling and toxic. Instead of questioning the reason for his behavior, you should be asking yourself why you are accepting his behavior and not ending the relationship ASAP. And why you think that he is acceptable around your children. Obviously, there is some kind of desperation to have a mate. Please find out why.

AUNTTIGGYWINK





I hope you are not living with this man. Regardless, what a disservice you are doing to your children, who have obviously been exposed to this behavior. You should not allow your children to see their mother intimidated or controlled in this manner. It normalizes extremely troubling behavior. RUN away from this relationship as fast as you can.

PERIODTHEEND





What you describe is commonly called a “red flag” — a signal that the person has issues, and you should proceed with extreme caution. His reaction about your exes is a red flag. His reaction about your lipstick is a red flag. Anytime you can say this, it’s time to break up: “There are other subjects I am not allowed to talk about.”

FREEADVICEFORYOU





Break up today. Please do it while wearing lipstick. Good luck and be careful.

THENURSE

