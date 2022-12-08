Meet the Gloucester native who shattered the cruise industry’s glass ceiling

Lutoff-Perlo, a Gloucester native, president, and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, and an all-around livewire asked for a 30-minute in-person meeting with Berkus to explain the project. By the end of their meeting, the Oprah-endorsed Berkus agreed to design the ship’s Sunset Bar.

So when Celebrity Cruises approached him to design an outdoor bar on its newest ship, the Celebrity Beyond, he was ready to decline politely. Then he met Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

FORT LAUDERDALE — Nate Berkus had never been on a cruise, had no interest in going on a cruise, and definitely harbored no aspirations of designing for a mega-ship.

“I was honestly the last person who would embrace cruising,” Berkus said in an e-mail. “The fact that I’m a convert is a testament to Lisa. In our first meeting, which I took purely as a courtesy, thinking there was no way I was doing this, Lisa played me [Celebrity’s] latest campaign, and I realized that the brand stood for something and that Lisa stood for something.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Lutoff-Perlo’s career has progressed from selling cruises as a travel agent in Boston in the early 1980s to becoming one of the most powerful women in a male-dominated industry. She’s the head of a $3 billion company and was the first woman to be named CEO of a major cruise line when she took the job in 2014 (Celebrity Cruises is part of the Royal Caribbean Group). Since then, the 65-year-old has been using her position to open doors for other women, creating more history in the process.

Advertisement

A year after she became CEO, she brought on Kate McCue as captain for the Celebrity Edge. As a result, McCue became the first American woman to captain a mega-ship. She’s also a hit on social media.

“Coming in as the first woman CEO, I thought, ‘I need a woman captain.’ I wanted Kate to take the job,” Lutoff-Perlo said. “Before I was CEO, I had suggested bringing her on three times. I was always told, “Her time will come.” So when I got to this job, I said, ‘Oh yeah? It’s coming now.’ I have a saying, ‘Find a way or make a way.’”

Advertisement

Celebrity Cruises Captain Kate McCue, Celebrity president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, gymnast Simone Biles, and Jason Liberty, president and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, at the naming ceremony of the Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity Cruises/Handout

She has several such stories that she energetically recounted during a weekend naming ceremony and a short cruise to the Bahamas last month. She took what was likely her only break to sit down and chat about how she progressed from a woman without a plan to an industry powerhouse.

She landed her first job when she was 6, making change for customers at her parents’ coffee shop in Gloucester. She stood on an upside-down milk crate behind the register of the Harborview Coffee Shop.

“They wanted to give me something to do,” she said. “I was always industrious, even then. I wanted to get right to work because I’m crazy like that. That’s where I started in hospitality.”

She hasn’t forgotten about her hometown. She bought a house in Gloucester five years ago to spend time with family there.

She graduated from Bentley with a degree in accounting but was unsure what she wanted to do with it. On a whim, she answered a classified ad in The Boston Globe in 1983 for a job as a travel agent at Crimson Travel and thus began her career in the travel industry. She was only there a short time before she left to work directly for Royal Caribbean in sales and marketing, slowly moving up the ladder. She had no ambition to lead a company.

Advertisement

“I was in sales for 17 years and I was determined to be the vice president of sales,” she said. “And then, all of a sudden, the big boss moved me and put me into marketing. The one time in my career I had a plan, and it was derailed.”

The bosses always had bigger plans for her. As trite as it sounds, it’s easy to see why. When she walked around the ship during the naming ceremony cruise, passengers wanted to talk to her and take selfies with her. People didn’t step out of her way because she’s the big boss. They were drawn to her.

At the time she ascended to the position of president and CEO, Celebrity was in the process of designing a new ship, the Edge. The ship was being launched with the intention that it would transform the brand. But when she looked at plans for the ship, she didn’t see industry-defining changes, she saw more of the same. So work began on redesigning. She said her fingerprints can be seen all over the Edge and its sister ships, Apex, Beyond, and (coming soon) Ascent. The line is generically called the Edge series.

Her intention wasn’t to step in and make changes simply because she was the new boss. Lutoff-Perlo was looking to create a brand that would appeal to an ignored demographic: Gen X.

Advertisement

Acclaimed interior designer Nate Berkus, left, Celebrity Cruises president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, and Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud announce their new collaborations that will be featured on board Celebrity's newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, during a dinner in New York, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Diane Bondareff/Invision for Celebrity Cruises/AP Images

“Gen X really is the perfect target for Celebrity,” she said. “‘The forgotten generation,’ as we like to call them. Other cruise lines are going after Gen Z, boomers, millennials, blah, blah, blah. But Gen X has parents who are boomers, kids who are older, and they cruise with their families. We’re Gen X all the way. We want to lock in that demographic now.” In order to do that, she envisioned the Edge series as elegant but not stuffy. She often referred to the ship as a resort, a place where travelers can eat at a restaurant created by a Michelin-starred chef, lounge by a pool with curated fine art sculptures, or take in adult-focused entertainment. Her favorite space on the new ship is one that she envisioned and the one she convinced Berkus to design. The multi-level Sunset Bar.

The Nate Berkus-designed Sunset Bar on the Celebrity Beyond. Ryan Wicks

But it’s not the Berkus story that gets Lutoff-Perlo misty-eyed. The day before she sat down to be interviewed, she made history yet again. Traditionally a new ship has a godmother. For Celebrity Beyond, it’s gymnast Simone Biles. Usually, the godmother is the only woman on stage during the formal naming ceremony. But for Beyond, the tables were turned. Lutoff-Perlo sat alongside captain McCue, Biles, and Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty.

“It’s unheard of to have three women on the stage like that,” she said.

It’s not a cultural shift that has gone unnoticed by other women at Celebrity.

Advertisement

“Lisa isn’t a reason why I came to Celebrity,” McCue said. “Lisa is the reason why I came to Celebrity. She is the reason that I stay with Celebrity. I have been approached by other cruise lines, but Lisa’s the one that put me in the captain’s chair. Lisa’s the one that keeps me in the captain’s chair, and wherever she goes is wherever I will go.”

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.