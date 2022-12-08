A musical transition for a Quincy cafe

Why: Chef Laurence Louie, who previously cooked at Oleana and in London, applies his talents to ji cheung fun (rice rolls), sandwiches on baked buttery bolo bao, and other tasty treats.

The backstory: Louie’s mother, Joyce Chan, ran a bakery called Contempo in this space for more than 20 years. She was also in a well-known area rock band, from which the bakery took its name. Thus Rubato, another music-inspired moniker: The term refers to a fluctuation in tempo. Louie, who grew up working at Contempo, runs the cafe with his wife, Rary Ratsifa. They had planned to open a restaurant in London, but when the pandemic hit came back to Quincy to set up shop instead.

Laurence Louie, flanked by mom Joyce Chan and wife Rary Ratsifa.

Fried chicken bolo at Rubato in Quincy. Matt Li

What to eat: Bao, fluffy steamed buns stamped with Rubato’s logo, are filled with cha siu (barbecued pork), custardy egg yolk, brisket, or Sichuan vegetables. Bolo bao, baked buns with crunchy tops, can be ordered plain or with a fat slab of butter. But they’re best in a sandwich, filled with Spam, egg, and Kraft singles for breakfast, or fried chicken and sesame slaw for later in the day. Congee, the comforting rice porridge, comes in several iterations (pork and century egg; styled out with cha siu, dried scallops, fish floss, peanuts, and egg). House-made steamed rice rolls, supple and tender, are available with several toppings, too. Simple might be best: hoisin and creamy sesame sauce, plus scallions, cilantro, and sriracha. Don’t miss snacks like fish balls in curry sauce, spicy cucumbers, or the cruller-like you tiao. And HK French toast satisfies the sweet tooth: homemade bread filled with molten egg custard (or peanut butter or Nutella), doused in condensed milk and sprinkled with cookie crumbs.

Bolo with butter and Hong Kong milk tea at Rubato in Quincy. Matt Li

What to drink: House-made soy milk, served warm or cold, with or without sugar. Coffee or Hong Kong milk tea, fragrant and sweet. If you’re indecisive, try the yuen yeung — tea and coffee, mixed together.

Sesame and hoisin ji cheung fun (rice rolls) at Rubato in Quincy. Devra First

The takeaway: Open from early morning to late afternoon, Rubato feels like a real Hong Kong cafe, serving delicious snacks at reasonable prices ($2-$11 per item).

412 Hancock St., Quincy, 617-481-2049, www.rubato-food.com

You tiao at Rubato in Quincy. Matt Li





