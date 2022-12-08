New Year’s activities, dance on demand, and a great on-the-go bag

Looking for a fabulous place to ring in the New Year? Head to the tip of the Cape, where First Light Weekend in Provincetown offers holiday parties galore (Dec. 30-Jan. 1). Kick off your celebration at Canteen’s Holiday Market and Winter Lodge, a seaside spot to enjoy European winter foods and drinks (think homemade pretzels, schnitzel, potato pancakes, and grilled sausages) while perusing handcrafted items from local artisans. On New Year’s Eve, decorate your bicycle and cruise Commercial Street (and win prizes!) at the Light Bright Bike Ride, followed by fireworks over the harbor at dusk. The entertainment highlight is a Town Hall performance by Tony winner Christine Ebersole, making her Provincetown debut with Billy Stritch on piano. At noon on New Year’s Day, join an intrepid group at the Johnson Street beach and dive into the harbor at the sixth annual Polar Bear Plunge, followed by warm-up cocktails and chili at Harbor Lounge. Plunge registration fee includes T-shirt and donation to the Center for Coastal Studies. Check website for additional events and places to stay. https://ptown.org/calendars/first-light/

Jacob’s Pillow recently debuted Jacob’s Pillow On Demand, an array of new free and paid digital offerings premiering through spring 2023. Handout

You don’t have to wait until summer to enjoy spectacular dance performances courtesy of Jacob’s Pillow. The famed dance center in Becket recently debuted Jacob’s Pillow On Demand, an array of new free and paid digital offerings premiering through spring 2023. Programming includes seven full-length films of recent performances from summer festival seasons 2021-2022. In addition, dance fans can sign up for a bundle of new programming to watch, read, and listen to on a monthly basis, including the Inside the Pillow Lab short film docuseries that captures residency behind-the-scenes moments; multimedia essays on Jacob’s Pillow Dance Interactive; new PillowVoices podcasts; and highlights from recent summer PillowTalks that explore relevant topics in the dance world today. https://watch.jacobspillow.org

CHECK IN PADDLE OUT AT WAIKIKI

Calling all surfers and beach lovers! Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, The Twin Fin, formerly known as the Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, debuts as a surf-inspired beachfront hotel on the beach best known as the birthplace of modern surfing. The hotel was named after a surfboard with two fins — popular in the 1970s and again today — that is ideal for small to medium waves, similar to the ones guests can access directly in front of the hotel. The 645-room hotel (including 48 two- and three-bedroom suites) has updated contemporary rooms featuring tropical patterns and blue hues designed to echo the island’s beaches and bright waters. The pool deck boasts six new cabanas, pool service overlooking the island’s iconic landscape, and DJs and musicians providing upbeat ambience in the evenings. Food offerings include Tiki’s Grill & Bar, Wolfgang Puck Express, gelato-pastry-coffee bar, and more. On the beach, water sport rentals, surfboards, umbrellas, paddleboards, and beach chairs are available. Rates from $239 per night. 808-922-2511, www.twinfinwaikiki.com

Give yourself a holiday present by booking one of the new trips offered jointly by Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys in 2023 and 2024. Handout

CO-BRANDED SAILING SERIES

Give yourself a holiday present by booking one of the new trips offered jointly by Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys in 2023 and 2024. The new series of co-branded sailings combine the luxury and amenities of Ponant with the educational expertise and illuminating perspectives of Smithsonian Journeys’ experts. Among this series is a nine-day circumnavigation of Sicily on Le Champlain, a ship that accommodates up to 184 guests and 118 crew members, with two restaurants and a spa (April 14-22). Departing from Valletta, the capital of Malta, the itinerary includes visits to Greek ruins, Norman cathedrals, active volcanoes, and a handful of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Includes one shore excursion in each port, and transfer to and from the airport in Valletta. Rates start at $6,500 per person. 844-747-2873, us.ponant.com/the-mediterranean-a-circumnavigation-of-sicily-with-smithsonian-journeys-ec140424-12

LET’S GO CRAZY!

Crazy, an Italian clothing brand with a heritage in competitive backcountry skiing and mountaineering, celebrates its second year in the US market with a new winter collection designed to be fast and lightweight. The performance-wear company aims to allow you to move effectively in the mountains by reducing weight and volume. Think an athletic fit and lightweight technical fabrics rather than the heavy fleece and wool found in traditional mountain clothing. Both men and women can check out the Levity Jacket, a super light, water-repellent down jacket that removes unnecessary seams and fabric while also providing freedom of movement. $650. www.crazy.it/us/en/

The TopoLite Hip Pack. Handout

ULTRA-LIGHT HIP PACK

Outdoor clothing and gear company Topo Designs offers a new, durable, lightweight recycled nylon ripstop fanny pack you can use on the trail or in the city. The TopoLite Hip Pack’s features include an adjustable waist/shoulder strap, internal hanging pocket in main compartment, adjustable micro cord attachment points with carabiner, and YKK zippers with micro cord pulls. Ultra-packable and water resistant. Available in three colors. $39. https://topodesigns.com/products/topolite-hip-pack?variant=41210550288437

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.