Stubby’s comes to the Seaport; Taiyaki takes Cambridge

Nantucket favorite Stubby’s will open a Seaport branch (43 Northern Ave.) in spring 2023. Enjoy an all-day menu of breakfast sandwiches on buttermilk biscuits, clam rolls, tuna melts, burgers, and Jamaican dishes like curried mutton and oxtail.

Coming soon: Kenmore Square classic Eastern Standard is on track to reopen this summer at 775 Beacon St. within Bower, a luxury residential building. A social media post from Garrett Harker teased the opening this week, promising to continue the same legendary atmosphere of whiskey smashes, laughter, tears, and steak frites. Longtime bar manager Jackson Cannon will oversee the beverage program. Chef Nemo Bolin, who worked with Harker at No. 9 Park and went on to Providence’s Cook & Brown , is the culinary director.

Advertisement

Even doctors can’t resist burritos: The Longwood medical area gets its own branch of Anna’s Taqueria this week (360 Longwood Ave.). Visit daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Meanwhile, the Prudential Center (800 Boylston St.) is now home to Shake Shack, open daily from 11 a.m.

Speaking of shacks: In Roslindale, The Crab Shack is now officially open (950 American Legion Highway), serving Asian-Cajun fusion. Pair various seafood combos (crab, crawfish, mussels, and more) with sauces ranging from mild to extra hot, tossed in Cajun spices, lemon pepper, or garlic butter. There are also hush puppies, onion rings, and red velvet cake. Visit daily from noon until 10 p.m. (11 p.m. on the weekend).

And in Harvard Square, The Dough Club (mochi doughnuts) and Taiyaki (fish-shaped, custard-filled cones) are open for business (6 Church St.). Visit daily from 11 a.m.

A cone from Taiyaki. TOM YANG

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.