Sure bets: A non-gamblers’ guide to New England destination casinos

If the occasional Powerball ticket is as close as you come to gaming, you can still get an energizing jolt out of New England’s destination casinos. The big four — Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in Connecticut and MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts — offer more than tense table games or the electronic beeps and jangles of the slots. All four boast cocooning hotels, startlingly good art collections, live entertainment, multiple restaurants, jazzy sports bars, and soothing spas. That’s a recipe for a perfect winter escape. They also offer free parking so patrons don’t rush out the door. Here’s what to expect.

In 1986, Foxwoods pried open the door to organized New England gaming with its original bingo hall on Mashantucket Pequot tribal land. The first casino followed in 1992, and the sprawling complex now bills itself as “the largest resort casino in North America.” (We clocked 7,900 steps just doing our research.) It has a lot of everything, from an intimate nightclub to a 4,100-seat concert theater to more than 70 shops at the Tanger Outlets.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Much of the casual dining is for the convenience of the players, but fine dining provides a glamorous night out. David Burke Prime’s three-story “million dollar wine tower” and its 38-ounce dry-aged ribeye for two exude a real Las Vegas sense of excess. The High Rollers Luxury Lanes & Sports Lounge is a little more relaxed, with its retro Vegas design and complete food and beverage service at 20 lanes of bowling. It’s not quite Rat Pack, but Peter Lawford would have looked right at home.

Advertisement

There’s no lack of activities. Besides the simulated courses of the Topgolf Swing Suite and a video arcade, Foxwoods boasts an indoor go-kart track, six lanes of ax-throwing (big with bachelorette parties, we’re told), miles of hiking trails, and — through March — an outdoor ice rink with clear igloos for food and drink service.

Advertisement

It's always summer in the 16th-century Pequot Village exhibit in the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center. David Lyon

You’ll have to wait until May to ride the HighFlyer zipline across the treetops from the 350-foot-high Fox Tower to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, where it’s always summer in the 16th-century Pequot Village exhibit.

With 85,000 square feet of exhibits, the year-round museum is the polished gem of the resort. It marches with a somber grandeur from the end of the last Ice Age through the history of the Pequot people, including their near extermination in the 1637 Pequot War and their triumphant cultural survival against the odds.

Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Ledyard, Conn.; 860-312-3000; foxwoods.com

Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, 110 Pequot Trail, Ledyard, Conn.; 860-396-6890; pequotmuseum.org

This Dale Chihuly glass sculpture is just one of many major artworks at Mohegan Sun. David Lyon

Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun, the other tribal casino complex, opened in 1996 less than 10 miles west of Foxwoods. It’s still in the Connecticut swamplands that colonists ceded to the original Indigenous inhabitants, but Bostonians may find it feels a bit like home. That’s because dining and entertainment options include the Lansdowne Irish pub, Summer Shack, Avalon Nightclub, and Game On bar and games room. Signature fine dining hits its apogee at Todd English’s Tuscany.

But as far as we know, Boston doesn’t yet have a live comedy club with a Texas roadhouse vibe and a mechanical bull (Comix Roadhouse) or a plush lounge and dance floor beneath a planetarium dome (Vista Lounge at Wombi Rock). And few places geared mainly to adults have quite as extensive an array of video games for kids of all ages as well as a supervised children’s play area. Some patrons park the kids there while mom and dad escape to Mandara Spa.

Advertisement

Entertainment is Mohegan Sun’s strong suit. Wolf Den, an intimate performance stage in the Casino of the Earth, has free shows on weekends and some weeknights. The 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena hosts concerts by big-name recording stars. It’s also a popular venue for boxing, mixed martial arts, and NCAA Division 1 college basketball. From May into September, the arena is home court for the Connecticut Sun WNBA team owned by the Mohegan Tribe.

Mohegan Sun, 1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville, Conn.; 888-226-7711; mohegansun.com

MGM Springfield is integrated into the downtown streets of Springfield. David Lyon

MGM Springfield

MGM didn’t have to start from scratch to build its first urban casino in the heart of downtown Springfield. The first resort casino in Massachusetts opened in August 2018 in a swath of the city that had been severely damaged by a 2011 tornado. MGM integrated new construction with historic structures on existing city blocks. For example, it kept the Art Deco facade of the 1929 Chandler Hotel on Main Street and carried the stylistic theme into the Chandler Steakhouse. The rounded banquette tables in the elegant signature dining room are especially popular for wedding proposals and anniversary celebrations.

The resort also restored the tornado-damaged 1895 Gothic-style state armory building, a granite block and brick ‶castle″ that looks like something from the imagination of Springfield native Dr. Seuss. Inside, dangling crystal chandeliers make a snazzy setting for Roar! Comedy Club. A skating rink takes over The Plaza in front of the armory from Black Friday to early January. Kids also like the Topgolf Swing Suite, a favorite for children’s birthday parties — especially when the simulation is switched from famous golf courses to zombie dodgeball.

Advertisement

Many of the entertainment options at MGM come with a full bar on the side. The seven-screen Regal Cinemas features luxury recliners and bar service. The six lanes of TAP Bowling are adjacent to the TAP Sports Bar, where patrons can follow all the game action on big screens. The swanky Commonwealth Bar and Lounge features star deejays Thursday through Sunday. For a more reflective drink and conversation we’re partial to the cool vibe of the hotel’s Lobby Bar with its atmospheric walls of books.

MGM Springfield, One MGM Way, Springfield; 413-273-5000; mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com

A flower-bedecked Ferris wheel greets visitors in the lobby of Encore Boston Harbor. David Lyon

Encore Boston Harbor

The best way to arrive at Encore Boston Harbor is aboard the weekend shuttle boat that glides from Long Wharf through the inner harbor past Charlestown to the casino’s Mystic River dock in Everett. The 25-minute cruise leaves the city behind for a true getaway. Riders ascend an outdoor staircase into the grand lobby filled with live trees and plants and a whimsical Ferris wheel.

A friend says Encore looks like a giant air conditioner at the edge of the harbor, but once inside, the sheer mass of golden travertine makes it feel like a shining fortress looking back at the city. In case guests want to take a piece of that Wynn Resorts glamour home, several Wynn-branded shops sell everything from hotel bathrobes to designer clothing and Boston sports gear.

Advertisement

Beyond the slots and table play, self-indulgence is the name of the game. Casual diners can pop into Cheese Meet Wine for charcuterie and a sip, or walk down the hallway to Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap to enjoy pub grub and more than 20 craft brews on tap. Destination dining includes the signature Rare Steakhouse, where diners can indulge in true Kobe beef from Japan while enjoying stunning views of the Harborwalk and the Mystic River. In keeping with the style, dress code is “resort elegant.” Somewhat more casual, Red 8 is Encore’s classy Cantonese restaurant under chef Richard Chen, who earned a Michelin star at his Wynn Resorts restaurant in Las Vegas. The Peking Duck captures the ceremonial side of Red 8.

Cheese Meet Wine at Encore Boston Harbor specializes in charcuterie and fine wines. David Lyon

Encore’s two nightclubs, Mystique and Mémoire, are as flashy as nightclubs should be. The Mémoire dance floor throbs on the weekends courtesy of name deejays. Mystique Lounge is more clubby, with an emphasis on bottle service, great harbor views, and an extensive sushi menu to complement the music.

Even guests who skip the casino action can indulge in the signature Good Luck Ritual at The Spa. It starts with a full body massage, moves to a face and scalp massage, and concludes with exfoliation, cleansing, and hydration of hands and feet. Consider it 90 minutes of head-to-toe pampering.

Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, Everett; 857-770-7000; encorebostonharbor.com

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com. David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.