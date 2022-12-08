All in the family

It started with a phone call from the police, the mother of a family of four wrote to Globe Santa. They had her 11-year-old niece at the station. Could she pick her up? If not, they would place her in an emergency foster home.

“So, of course I did,” she wrote. “Since that day my family of four has been a family of five.”

She asked for Globe Santa’s help so they could provide a happier holiday for their new addition. “This will be her first Christmas with us,” she said, “and I am hoping to make it as special as possible for her.”

The same choice presented itself a few years ago to a family of three.

“We made the decision to become guardians of our little sisters to prevent them from going into foster care,” the girls’ older sister wrote to Globe Santa. “Our family grew by two and our son gained two amazing aunts.

“It has put stress on our finances,” she said, “But we wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Her sisters are 8 and 10 now. Help from Globe Santa would go a long way toward making their holiday “a little more special. Thank you for making the world a happier, brighter place,” she wrote.

Families of many descriptions write to Globe Santa — single-parent families, families headed by grandparents, aunts, or uncles, families with two mothers, or two fathers. There are parents of children who aren’t related to them, at least not biologically, and families consisting entirely of siblings. They have all written in the hope of providing the youngsters in their care, however they got there, a happier holiday.

“I have recently adopted four children,” a newly minted mother began her letter. They were foster children, a sibling group; she adopted them all.

Hard as it has been “just to keep clothes on their backs and food in their mouth” she wrote, “I wouldn’t change a thing. They are beautiful children and deserve the very best in life. All of the struggles are worth it.”

There are more than 3,000 children in foster care in Massachusetts, with a goal of adoption. The Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, dedicated to facilitating the adoption of children and youth in foster care, offers a few facts about children in the system. Kids between the ages of 7 and 15 are those in greatest need. Half of “waiting children” are children of color. Children who identify as LGBTQ+ are over-represented in the system. All children in foster care have experienced some degree of trauma, loss, abuse, or neglect.

Countless families have heeded calls to help family-less children, and in turn they have asked Globe Santa to help them.

A grandmother, writing about the baby she and her husband adopted, born addicted to drugs, with heart problems, said, “He is 6 now, and thriving, getting stronger and healthier every day.”

Unemployed since the pandemic, when she was laid off by her employer of 20 years, she and her husband, who is awaiting a kidney transplant, reached out to Globe Santa for “a little help, to keep our little boy as happy as can be during the Christmas season.”

In her letter to Globe Santa, an aunt-turned-mother told of assuming guardianship of her niece and nephew at birth, because their parents could not care for them. They are 9 and 10 now.

Her nephew has complex medical problems, requiring hands-on care and attention, and in the holiday season, she said, “it is very hard to try to make ends meet and to make memorable moments for them.”

A grandmother of 80 wrote about taking in three orphaned children, “though they are no relation,” because their mother was her friend. “They have come from a terrible abusive background, but they are doing well now,” she wrote. “I can’t afford a lot for Christmas,” she said, “We would appreciate any help we can get.”

One family, whose recently adopted 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, both with developmental trauma and substance exposure, plus their four biological children (including a “surprise” from the pandemic), brought their family to eight — six children, two parents.

“Our home is one of beautiful chaos,” the mother wrote, “and our children are thriving.”

Still, Globe Santa’s help would be appreciated.

“Many, many thanks for your efforts to show love to families across Massachusetts,” she wrote.

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.