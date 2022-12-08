Authorities in New York are looking to Massachusetts to find family of serial killer victim found slain on Long Island

Nieves was originally from Puerto Rico and only lived in Manhattan briefly, according to Nassau County district attorney’s office. After her body was discovered, it took the police several weeks to identify her and locate one of her relatives in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Maria Emerita Rosado Nieves, 18, was found strangled to death at Jones Beach on Long Island, N.Y., on Dec. 27, 1973, and Richard Cottingham, the convicted murderer known as the “Times Square Killer” and “Torso Killer,” recently admitted that he killed her.

Authorities in New York are looking to Massachusetts to try to locate relatives of a woman who was murdered by a notorious serial killer in 1973.

Authorities are now turning to the public for help in finding any member of Nieves’s family.

“I need your help in finding the family of Maria Emerita Rosado Nieves,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said at a press conference on Monday. “Despite the police department’s best efforts, they have not found any of Miss Nieves’s family members in Puerto Rico or Massachusetts — yet. We are looking.”

Donnelly held the press conference to announce that Cottingham had pleaded guilty to killing a 23-year-old woman in February 1968 and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, and that Cottingham admitted in open court to the murder of Nieves and three other women.

Cottingham, who was recently the subject of the 2021 Netflix series “Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer,” has been in prison since 1980, according to the Associated Press, and has claimed to have murdered up to 100 people over the course of his life.

The Nassau County Police Department was able to track down four of the five victims’ families, but were not been able to reach anyone from Nieves’s family. Donnelly said she hoped the media coverage would help authorities connect with her relatives so they can have closure.

“We hope to give them the same closure some of the other families have received,” Donnelly said.

Nieves “was buried in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where some of her family resided at the time,” Donnelly said. “Our investigation has revealed that in 1973 Miss Nieves’s mother lived in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. A week before her death Miss Nieves had sent her mother money for the holiday season.”

Nieves’s body was discovered by park maintenance workers two days after Christmas in 1973. Her body had been left in a weeded, grassy area on the north side of Ocean Parkway, in a bus loading area across from the East Bathhouse at Jones Beach, Donnelly said.

Her hands were tied behind her knees and her body was encased in plastic bags and wrapped in a gray blanket, she said.

“The medical examiner noted that she had been dead for approximately 24 hours,” Donnelly said. “It is possible she was murdered on Christmas Day.”

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly speaks while prosecutor Jared Rosenblatt looks on during a news conference after Richard Cottingham appeared remotely in a courtroom on Monday. Cottingham, the serial murderer known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to killing Maria Emerita Rosado Nieves and four other women decades ago. Authorities are now trying to locate relatives of Nieves so they can have closure.

























