Boston firefighter placed on administrative leave after arrest in attack on 68-year-old-man outside Faneuil Hall nightspot

According to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, the incident occurred outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern around 12:50 a.m. Sunday. The victim sustained a massive gash to his head that will require plastic surgery and a neck injury that may restrict movement for the rest of his life, prosecutors said.

Robert F. Buckley, 43, pleaded not guilty to assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury and was released on personal recognizance in Boston Municipal Court on Monday. He was ordered to stay away from the victim and his family, according to court records.

A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave following his arrest early Sunday in downtown Boston for allegedly attacking a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall nightspot in front of his family, a violent encounter that may have caused permanent neck injury, officials said Monday.

“It’s tragic that this innocent man is out celebrating with his family and suddenly ends up on the ground with injuries that could impact the rest of his life, and tragic that it all happened in front of his family,” Hayden said in a statement.

Buckley, a Plymouth resident, has been put on administrative leave by the Boston Fire Department, Fire Commissioner Paul F. Burke said in a statement.

“Boston firefighters are held to a high standard and are expected to be examples of public service for our communities,” the commissioner said in the statement. “The firefighter involved in this incident was placed on administrative leave on Monday, and the incident is being investigated.”

Buckley’s defense attorney, Benjamin R. Megrianof Boston declined comment Thursday.

According to prosecutors, the victim and relatives were celebrating a family event when he was attacked by a man wearing a long sleeve white shirt, jeans and had red underwear “protruding from the rear waistband.”

The attacker, who was accompanied by another man, ran toward Congress Street after the incident but was tracked down by Boston police near Atlantic Avenue and High Street, prosecutors wrote. A witness allegedly told police that Buckley “was ‘100 percent’ the person who threw the victim to the ground, prosecutors stated.

The second man was not involved in the attack and was not charged, prosecutors said.

Buckley is due back in court Feb. 16, according to court records.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.