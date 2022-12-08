Boston School Committee weighs renaming McKinley Schools after Mel King, barrier-breaking educator and politician

The renaming comes as the district is facing a state mandate to dramatically improve the group of schools and special education more broadly.

The proposal, which will likely go to a vote Wednesday at the next committee meeting, would rename the schools the Melvin H. King South End Academy. It appeared poised to pass in an initial discussion by the committee Wednesday night.

The Boston School Committee is considering renaming the troubled McKinley special education schools after Melvin King, a longtime politician, activist, educator and lifelong resident of the South End, the neighborhood housing the complex of schools.

Edith Bazile, a longtime local education advocate who sits on the McKinley Schools working group established as part of the mandate, proposed renaming the schools for King in March, 2021. In her proposal, Bazile noted that President William McKinley, for whom the schools are currently named, ignored calls to take more action against lynching and other anti-Black violence in the 1890s, while King is a “stalwart community leader, organizer, author, educator, and the first Black Boston mayoral candidate.”

“I am delighted. I think it’s a bold step to move to change the name,” Bazile said. “I think that this sort of renaming and acknowledging courageous leaders that are right here in the city of Boston is something that should continue because we’ve had leaders like Mel King who have paved the pathway for future leaders who have been through BPS.”

The McKinley Schools Site Council submitted the name change request in May after a community input process beginning in Dec. 2021.

King, a graduate and former teacher at Boston Technical High School, now the John D. O’Bryant School, was the first person of color to make it to the final election for mayor of Boston, losing to Raymond Flynn in 1983. He also served as a state representative from 1973 to 1982 and was the director of the Urban League of Greater Boston. In the 1960s, King led a protest known as Tent City, for those who camped on the site of a South End parking lot to protest urban renewal plans; King was arrested, but the site eventually became low- and moderate-income housing. He was also a friend of the McKinley schools, district leaders said.

BPS must make good on its promises to improve the schools to make them live up to the name, Bazile said.

“It’s an honor for the school to have his name attached, but the honor will be there only if the name that represents his legacy is reflected in the culture of the school,” she said.

Improving the McKinley schools is part of a state-mandated district improvement plan district leaders agreed to in June to avert a potential state takeover. In November, a review commissioned for the agreement found that Black and Latino males make up more than half of all students receiving special education services in Boston Public Schools and are most likely to be segregated from the rest of their peers.

The School Committee also discussed renaming dozens of rooms across three other schools and the Boston Arts Academy’s building, and approved contracts with the school police and custodian unions.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.