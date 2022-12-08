Bowdoin College freshman with ‘severe nut allergy’ dies on way to hospital after exposure

“I write with heartbreaking news,” Rose said in a note to the campus community posted Sunday to Bowdoin’s website, adding that Osman “died on the way to the hospital as paramedics and others attempted to assist him. Initial indications point to some kind of medical distress as the cause of death.”

A first-year student at Bowdoin College who loved science and helping others died suddenly on Saturday night following an exposure to nuts, to which he was severely allergic, officials said.

Rose said Bowdoin officials are providing support to Osman’s family, roommate, and others close to him.

The president described Osman as a first-generation American of Somali descent who was born in North Carolina and graduated from Lewiston High School. There he was involved in a number of activities, including National Honor Society and Model United Nations.

Osman was also an artist who painted murals at the high school in an effort to give the school its own distinctive style, Rose said.

In a separate note to the Lewiston Public Schools community dated Monday, Superintendent K. Jake Langlais said Osman had a “severe nut allergy” and “was not able to get the necessary medical attention in time while on the way to the hospital” following the unexpected exposure.

“Omar loved science and, in just three short months at Bowdoin, he had developed a keen interest in information technology and planned to major in computer science,” Rose, of Bowdoin, wrote. “Of his bigger dreams, he wrote, ‘I want to be someone anyone and everyone can rely on and can know that I will always be there to help.’”

The loss of Osman, Rose continued, is “sudden and unimaginable” for his family.

“Our hearts go out to them, to Omar’s classmates and friends, and to everyone in the Bowdoin community who is feeling his loss,” Rose said.

Langlais wrote in his statement that Osman was a “kind soul” who touched many people and who attended Bowdoin on a full scholarship.

“His ability to lead by example while his humble personality shined was second to none,” Langlais wrote. “He was a student representative to the School Committee through the pandemic. Omar was vice president of his class. He was a leader in robotics competitions, coding the equipment for rebuild after rebuild. He was a proactive learner as he excelled in his courses” and was “a tireless giver” to others, Langlais said.

“He was so much more than we can articulate,” Langlais wrote. “We will miss him.”





