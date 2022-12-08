Cambridge police seeking man who attacked woman, stole her dog

Cambridge police on Thursday released video footage of a suspect who allegedly attacked a woman in her 20s earlier this week and made off with her dog, which was later reunited with the victim.

“Cambridge Police are actively investigating and seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect after a Cambridge resident in her 20s was physically assaulted in the area of Market Street & Windsor Street while walking her 8-month-old dog around midnight” on Monday, the department tweeted above video surveillance footage of a suspect in dark clothing walking down the street.