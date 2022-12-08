Cambridge police seeking man who attacked woman, stole her dog

Cambridge police on Thursday released video footage of a suspect who allegedly attacked a woman in her 20s earlier this week and made off with her dog, which was later reunited with the victim.
“Cambridge Police are actively investigating and seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect after a Cambridge resident in her 20s was physically assaulted in the area of Market Street & Windsor Street while walking her 8-month-old dog around midnight” on Monday, the department tweeted above video surveillance footage of a suspect in dark clothing walking down the street.
The man fled the scene with the dog on its leash, police said, but the pooch managed to escape and was later reunited its owner.
“If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call the Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300 or 911 in an emergency,” police tweeted. “Anonymous tips may also be sent via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message.”
