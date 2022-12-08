fb-pixel Skip to main content

Car drives into East Boston home, displacing 16 residents

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated December 8, 2022, 27 minutes ago

A car crashed into an East Boston home, displacing 16 residents Thursday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.

At 2:08 p.m., the fire department tweeted that crews were on the scene of a home at 106 London St., where a vehicle went into the building. No injuries were reported, but 16 people were displaced.

Photos show a Ford Escape smashed into the side of the home. No other information was immediately available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

