Car drives into East Boston home, displacing 16 residents

A car crashed into an East Boston home, displacing 16 residents Thursday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.
At 2:08 p.m., the fire department tweeted that crews were on the scene of a home at 106 London St., where a vehicle went into the building. No injuries were reported, but 16 people were displaced.
Companies responding to 106 London St. East Boston. A vehicle into the building causing 16 residents to be displaced. No injuries to report . pic.twitter.com/c4aps1d3vR— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 8, 2022
Photos show a Ford Escape smashed into the side of the home. No other information was immediately available.
