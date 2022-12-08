Car drives into East Boston home, displacing 16 residents

At 2:08 p.m., the fire department tweeted that crews were on the scene of a home at 106 London St., where a vehicle went into the building. No injuries were reported, but 16 people were displaced.

A car crashed into an East Boston home, displacing 16 residents Thursday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos show a Ford Escape smashed into the side of the home. No other information was immediately available.

