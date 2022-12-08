Death of a union man

I would have paid big money to hear what Bob McCarthy thought of all this. Unfortunately, McCarthy, an iconic labor leader, died on Tuesday. He was 77.

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Xander Bogaerts, the longtime Red Sox shortstop, would be leaving Boston because the San Diego Padres were willing to pay him $280 million over the next 11 years.

On Wednesday morning, news emerged that the New York Yankees had agreed to pay their slugger Aaron Judge $360 million over nine years.

I’m guessing that even if McCarthy found the salaries ridiculous, he would have tipped his cap to Judge and Bogaerts’s union, for getting workers a bigger share of the pie.

Bob McCarthy, a working guy and a union guy, never made a lot of money. He was a Watertown firefighter for 34 years. For 24 years, he was president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, which represents more than 12,000 firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.

In 2011, we sat down at an IHOP in Brighton and he talked about his life and something that is as relevant today as when he explained it then: the precarious plight of the middle class.

As a young man, Bob McCarthy left Boston College not because of grades but because he couldn’t afford it. He joined the Navy, saw a bit of the world, and even Grace Kelly during a stop in the port of Monaco.

When McCarthy got out of the service his father, a firefighter like his grandfather, suggested he follow in the family tradition. It was, his father explained, a ticket to the middle class.

The job offered a decent salary and a pension, the latter now rare in the private sector. McCarthy was a student of labor history and felt sure he could pinpoint when deep resentment of public unions began to spread across the country.

“There was a real change when the economy went downhill in 2008,” he said. “People’s retirement plans took a big hit on the stock market. Then everybody looked at the public unions and said, ‘Hey, why should I be paying for their pensions and benefits when mine are being cut?’

“I think that’s the wrong question. The right question is, why are companies in the private sector so bent on profits that they don’t want to take care of their workers?”

Bob McCarthy said that almost 12 years ago, but his words resonate today, when 401Ks have been battered, when oil companies rake in huge profits and gas prices remain stubbornly high, when financial uncertainty has never felt more real for Americans who aspire to remain in the middle class.

He retired with an annual pension of $46,000. He and his wife couldn’t live on that, so he kept working as a consultant. McCarthy was old school, but he was on LinkedIn, listing himself as a “labor advocate.”

Steve Tolman, president of the AFL-CIO in Massachusetts and, like McCarthy, a Watertown guy, said that was a perfect description of Bob McCarthy.

“Fiercest labor advocate you could find,” Tolman said. “Bobby was not afraid of anybody. No one tougher legislatively.”

Tolman was a state senator when McCarthy regularly testified on Beacon Hill. McCarthy’s greatest legislative achievement was championing a law that helped families of firefighters who died from cancer after job-related exposure.

“He took the protection of firefighters, and really all workers, very seriously,” Tolman said.

Ed Kelly, who replaced McCarthy as head of the state union, and is now the general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said McCarthy was “a mentor, a big brother, an uncle, and a stern father at times.”

As passionate as he was at labor rallies and on Beacon Hill, McCarthy was gentle and compassionate in private, Kelly said.

“Bobby never walked by a problem,” Kelly said. “If someone needed help, whether it was the governor or a homeless guy begging outside the State House, he always stopped. He was a lion. Always for good. Always for the little guy.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.