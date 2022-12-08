High school student killed in Nantucket motorcycle crash

The victim was a student at Nantucket High School, according to a statement by school administrators obtained by the Nantucket Current . The school will be closed on Friday, but counseling staff will be at the school from 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the statement said.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of Milestone Road and New South Road at 2:42 p.m., after a collision between a truck and a motorcycle, according to a statement posted to social media by Nantucket police. They found the motorcycle’s driver dead at the scene.

A Nantucket High School student was killed Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on the island, according to police and school officials.

“We encourage you to go to the school to gather and support each other,” administrators said. “Please be safe and hug your family members.”

Nantucket Public Schools did not respond to requests for comment Thursday evening.

Nantucket police, fire and the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office also did not respond to requests for comment.

On Facebook, the Friends of the Nantucket Public Schools posted the image of a “W” with a black ribbon, a symbol of mourning for the “Whalers,” the nickname for high school sports teams.

State Police said they had responded to the scene with specialty units, including crime scene, crash reconstruction, and commercial vehicle enforcement, but noted that the process took “longer than usual” due to the crash’s location on the island. No further information was immediately available.

The crash is under investigation by Nantucket and State Police.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

