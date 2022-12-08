Imagine all the 🎂 R.I. politicians could have bought

If Republican Ashley Kalus and Democrat Helena Foulkes pooled all the money they spent on their losing campaigns for governor this year, they could have bought a slice of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s for every single active registered voter in Rhode Island.

And those top two spenders would have had plenty of money left over to pay for a healthy tip (or to buy healthier food).

Kalus and Foulkes combined to spend $9.17 million on their campaigns this year, more than half of which came from their own personal bank accounts. If you consider that a slice of Death by Chocolate costs $10.54 on DoorDash, that’s enough to buy 870,266 pieces of cake.