Imagine all the 🎂 R.I. politicians could have bought

If Republican Ashley Kalus and Democrat Helena Foulkes pooled all the money they spent on their losing campaigns for governor this year, they could have bought a slice of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s for every single active registered voter in Rhode Island.
And those top two spenders would have had plenty of money left over to pay for a healthy tip (or to buy healthier food).
Kalus and Foulkes combined to spend $9.17 million on their campaigns this year, more than half of which came from their own personal bank accounts. If you consider that a slice of Death by Chocolate costs $10.54 on DoorDash, that’s enough to buy 870,266 pieces of cake.
There are currently 722,596 active registered voters in Rhode Island, according to the secretary of state’s office.
New reports filed with the Rhode Island of Board of Elections this week show just how much the candidates who were on the ballot in November spent on their campaigns. (Foulkes isn’t required to file again until Jan. 31 because she lost in the Democratic primary.)
Here’s a look at how much the statewide campaigns spent. *Keep in mind that most of the Democrats also had to pay for competitive primary races, while the Republicans were mostly able to spend toward their general election campaigns.
GOVERNOR
Dan McKee (D)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $3,433,432.65
Per vote: $16.57
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 325,752
Ashley Kalus (R)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $4,971,395.74
Per vote: $35.76
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 471,669
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Sabina Matos (D)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $514,759.93
Per vote: $2.84
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 48,838
Aaron Guckian (R)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $313,106.50
Per vote: $2.05
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 29,706
SECRETARY OF STATE
Gregg Amore (D)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $459,780.19
Per vote: $2.20
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 43,622
Pat Cortellessa (R)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $3,260.98
Per vote: $.02
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 309
GENERAL TREASURER
James Diossa (D)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $693,600.39
Per vote: $3.63
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 65,806
James Lathrop (R)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $52,784.17
Per vote: $.33
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 5,007
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Peter Neronha (D)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $512,115.02
Per vote: $2.36
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 48,587
Charles Calenda (R)
Amount spent since Jan. 1: $ 58,031.17
Per vote: $.43
Slices of 🎂 that buys: 5,505
