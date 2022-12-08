Lynn man charged with rape and home invasion in Jamaica Plain ordered held on high bail

Not guilty pleas were entered on Pearson’s behalf to all charges, according to court records.

Washington Pearson, 55, was arraigned Thursday in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, on charges of attempted murder, home invasion, felony breaking and entering in the daytime, larceny from a building, assault with intent to rape, strangulation and armed robbery, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A Lynn man, with a long history of violent crime, is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail for allegedly raping and robbing a woman during a daytime home invasion in Jamaica Plain last month, the Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Thursday.

If Pearson posts bail, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor, be confined to his home, and stay away from the victims.

Pearson has more than 190 entries on his criminal record, many for violent crimes, the statement said.

Officers responded to a home on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain on Oct. 24 after a caller said a man had broken into her house and robbed, strangled and raped her, the statement said. The front door was open when officers arrived and the frame splintered, “consistent with having been pried open.”

The victim told police that the man was armed with a large flathead screwdriver, the statement said. Investigators discovered surveillance video from the area that showed a man matching the description of the suspect traveling away from the crime scene.

Two days after the attack, investigators also found video from a nearby store that showed what appeared to be the same person, the statement said.

“Photos from the video were distributed to area police departments and the news media.,” the statement said. “As a result, Pearson was identified, and an arrest warrant was issued.”

Pearson was arrested in Norfolk, Va. last week, the statement said. He had a large flathead screwdriver, similar to the one described by the victim, when he was arrested.

Pearson told members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit that he had planned to get a gun and commit “suicide by cop,” the statement said. He said he had also contemplated using the screwdriver to commit “suicide by cop” when he was apprehended but was outnumbered by arresting officers.

Hayden said in the statement that he was grateful for the information the victim was able to provide to authorities.

“This is an extremely traumatic experience for the victim and we’re grateful for the information she was able to share with police in order to help identify this individual and get him into custody. His actions at the scene and his statements to police make clear the dangers he poses to the public,” Hayden said.

Pearson’s next court appearance, a probable cause hearing, is scheduled for Jan. 6, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.