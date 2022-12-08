Meghan and Harry and the ‘sacred pause’

My phone rang, and I saw that it was a friend with her own royally dysfunctional family. She was thinking about what it would be like if her aggrieved relatives went public with their anger, detailing — for a high-end camera crew — how she had wronged them.

The second trailer for Meghan and Harry’s looming royal-bashing Netflix special had just dropped — this promo even tenser than the first — and Buckingham Palace was said to be bracing for what threatens to be six punishing episodes of emotional excavation.

Advertisement

It’s hard to relate to a lot of royal life — like what it’s like to have a job where waving counts as work. But disgruntled next-of-kin airing the family’s depressing laundry? That’s something everyone can grasp, even if we commoners never get a revenge tour that includes a sit-down with Oprah; a memoir; a New York magazine cover story — AND hair and make-up.

There’s no question that Meghan and Harry have each suffered real trauma. Meghan, who is biracial, was subject to racist and sexist comments in the British tabloid press prior even to her marriage to Harry. The couple says that the royal family has not in any way adequately protected them — and in fact has actually leveled attacks themselves. (In their talk with Oprah, the couple alleged that Meghan was subjected to racism within Buckingham Palace.)

As the world awaits possible new and even more painful revelations in the “global event” — as Netflix is marketing the documentary — it’s enough to make you thankful for relatives who at least show you the respect of being two-faced, or who confine their daggers to Facebook or the family group chat.

Advertisement

Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watched as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London on Sept. 19, 2022. Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The royals’ family drama looks like a ratings bonanza to streaming executives, but here’s how therapists and other experts in family estrangement see it:

“What can happen with a family is that there is a deep-rooted dysfunctional communication component,” said Sarah Harmon, a licensed mental health counselor and the founder of the School of Mom, an online community and resource for mothers. She has not worked with the royal family, she said (nor watched “The Crown”).

“As we grow up, we might think we want to do things differently and better than our parents — in terms of setting boundaries and having healthy conversations — but at the same time, we didn’t have that modeling.”

“We call it the ‘generational baton,’” she said, in which guilt, shame, and anger are passed down. “I can’t tell you how many people say, ‘I want to do better than my mom or my dad,’ and then the same day, they say, ‘I am becoming my mom or my dad.’”

Mimi Licht, a Brookline therapist, who has similarly not treated the royals, said that while the documentary will get lots of viewers, it “seems doomed to fail in Harry’s quest to get others to empathize with him, and to feel for themselves the depth of pain he experienced as a child, both from the manner in which his parents publicly demeaned each other and then the horrific death of his mother.”

Her recommendation: “A mature sit-down of family members, particularly the brothers and their wives, with a mediator/ family therapist in order to work toward the repair of deeply held trauma of so many grievous losses.”

Advertisement

(L-R) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, before meeting well-wishers. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been nearly three years since Meghan and Harry stunned the world by announcing (on Instagram) that they were going to “step back” from their royal duties, and Buckingham Palace issued its own statement about ‘’complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

It’s not clear how much time will be needed, but it’s probably safe to say that things don’t seem to be moving in a positive direction.

Kate Lally, a licensed therapist turned life coach in Worcester, said Meghan and Harry may be in a “sacred pause.”

“That’s my term,” she said, explaining that such “pauses” can be necessary so people who are hurt can heal and grow, and “personally elevate themselves so they can come back to their family.”

Does this mean that at some point Meghan and Harry will be back on the balcony, or at least mentioned in the family Christmas letter?

It’s hard to say, said Lally, who has not treated the royals. “I’ve seen clients who aren’t ready to see a new perspective because they’re in too much pain, so they stay cut off.”

In a trailer for the documentary, Harry says the “full truth” of what drove the royal split will be revealed, and there may be bombshells that will induce more empathy for the hardships the couple has endured despite their wealth and power. Either way, it will leave a lot of commoners feeling lucky that they’re not rich or famous enough for anyone to be interested in their bad behavior.

Advertisement

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.