A Moravian holiday concert, ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone,’ and wreath-making

Middlesex Community College is performing “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” a play about a woman forced to reconsider her moral compass, Dec. 8-10 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The play explores how technology can both bring people together and push them apart. Tickets are $5 for MCC students, $10 for MCC staff, and $18 for general admission. The performance will be held at MCC’s Academic Arts Center at 240 Central St. in Lowell . For tickets, visit middlesex.universitytickets.com .

The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is hosting a holiday concert Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held at the meetinghouse at 10 Church St., and will feature chamber music from the Moravian community performed by the Musicians of the Old Post Road . The group brings period instrument performances to historical buildings. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Preferred seating is $45; general admission is $30; students $10 with ID; and children under 12 are free. For more information, visit gloucestermeetinghouse.org .

Marblehead’s Abbot Public Library and the Tewksbury Public Library are partnering with Mass Audubon for a virtual presentation on finding the beauty of the winter landscape. Join Patti Steinman, the education coordinator at Mass Audubon, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m., as she walks through tips and methods for observing and supporting local wildlife throughout the cold months. There is no cost to attend, but advanced registration is required to join the Zoom event. For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/APL-Nature-of-Winter.

Stop by Medusa Brewing Company in Hudson for an evening of food, drinks, and do-it-yourself wreath-making, from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13. Hosted by Greenleaf Designer Gardens, a Boston-based company, the night will focus on creating a unique holiday wreath from local greenery. All materials will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own tools if they prefer. The taproom is at 111 Main St., and tickets are $50. To register, visit eventbrite.com. For more information about the event, visit greenleafgardens.biz.

The Marblehead Little Theatre is holding non-equity auditions for its late-winter production of “Tuck Everlasting,” the musical. Auditions take place Dec. 12 and 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 12 School St. Advanced registration is preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted if time allows. Those interested should prepare 32 bars or 90 seconds from a traditional or contemporary song. For more information and to register, visit www.mltlive.com/audition-call/tuck-everlasting-auditions/.

King Philip Regional Middle School’s Grade 8 band in Wrentham will perform two songs at its Annual Winter Concert relating to the current Russo-Ukrainian conflict. The first is called “Moscow, 1941,” and the second “Kyiv, 2022.” Former King Philip exchange student Alex Yeremenko, whose home country is Ukraine and was living there when Russia invaded in February 2022, spoke with band members from Germany where his family fled, making the musical experience even more meaningful. The concert is Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium at 18 King St.

