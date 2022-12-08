Officials take care of 18 abused horses at Nevins Farm in Methuen after ongoing animal cruelty probe, MSPCA says

Some of the horses are ailing from an as yet undiagnosed illness, according to the statement.

The horses arrived at the farm in connection with an animal cruelty investigation that remains pending in Alford, a Berkshire county town, the MSPCA said in a statement. Farm officials say it’s the largest single surrender of horses at the facility since at least 2017, the statement said.

In a heartbreaking animal cruelty case, 18 abused horses arrived at the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm location in Methuen on Monday, and the animal welfare group is soliciting donations for their care, the nonprofit said Wednesday.

And, the MSPCA said, officials had to spring into action once they learned the horses would be coming in five trailers.

Advertisement

“We have so many horses and other farm animals on our property already at this time of year, so our teams spent the weekend resetting interior and exterior spaces to ensure the horses, many of whom have contagious respiratory illness, can settle in safely and comfortably,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at MSPCA-Angell.

These horses arrived at Nevins Farm on Monday. MSPCA

Keiley, officials said, indicated the prep work for the horses entailed the “one of the fastest repositioning” efforts of large animals in the group’s history.

“Within two days we were able to place 10 horses already on the property into adoptive or foster homes to make space for the new arrivals,” Keiley said.

But now that it’s been saddled with an influx of new horses, the nonprofit could use an assist from donors.

“Before the horses even arrived at [Nevins Farm] we had spent some $20,000 on supplies and equipment needed for all the animals in our care,” Keiley said. “We’re in urgent need of donations at a time of year when the animals need it most.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so online by visiting mspca.org/alford, the statement said.

Advertisement

And because the animal cruelty probe, led by the MSPCA’s law enforcement unit and the state Department of Agricultural Resources, remains active, “officers cannot comment further on the investigation,” the statement said. “But to say that accommodating the new arrivals has been a challenge would be an understatement.”

This horse came to Nevins Farm Monday. MSPCA

These horses came to Nevins Farm Monday. MSPCA

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.