Principal of Dorchester school where homeless man was found tells families security will be boosted

“No students came into contact with this individual, and no students or staff were in any danger due to this finding,” Sheppeck wrote. “School leadership was immediately notified and contacted Boston Police who are investigating this matter. We are actively working with BPS Facilities and Operations staff to increase security of our school building.”

Principal Courtney Sheppeck said in the letter that the man was discovered sleeping in one of the rooms about an hour before school started.

The principal of the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School in Dorchester told families in a letter Tuesday that the school is working to “increase security” after a homeless man was seen running out of a classroom earlier that morning.

Advertisement

Sheppeck said the school remains committed to keeping parents informed of what happens inside the building.

“We are sharing this important update with you as part of our commitment to open communication and transparency,” Sheppeck wrote. “Please know that the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are one of our most important priorities.”

Boston police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at the school around 8:30 a.m., according to a police report. At around 7:30 a.m., a teacher came into the school and, according to the report, “found it odd that her classroom door was shut all the way because she never shuts it.”

The teacher “assumed” that her colleague was inside the classroom already but did not see anyone when she walked in, police wrote. Then, as she yelled out her colleague’s name, an unknown man allegedly walked out of “her classroom closet,” according to the report.

The teacher told police she froze, and the man “ran out of the classroom and out of the rear door to the school, which is next to her classroom,” the police report said.

Advertisement

The officer who responded to the scene noticed the same rear door was slightly open “while she was present,” according to the police report.

According to the police report, there was no apparent forced entry and that “it is possible the rear door was left ajar on accident.”

The suspect was described as a white man in his late 30s with short matted black hair, wearing a white ripped T-shirt and grey sweatpants without any socks or shoes, according to the police report. No items were left behind and some cereal was missing from the classroom’s refrigerator , the police report said.

No other teachers or staff reported incidents, according to the police report.

In a separate statement Tuesday, Boston Public Schools urged that safety and security of their students and staff is “of utmost importance.” Staff conducted a full sweep of the building Tuesday night and will do so for the foreseeable future to verify the building is clear, the department said.

“We were troubled to learn our security was breached in a way that allowed an unknown individual to be in the building,” a BPS spokesperson said in a statement. “Following an investigation into the matter, we will determine what additional safety measures can be taken at the school to ensure that this does not happen again.”

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.