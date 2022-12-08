Quincy man, 77, who allegedly struck Asian man with car freed on conditions after detention hearing

John F. Sullivan, of Quincy, was released on several conditions, including that he have no contact with the alleged victims, abstain from drugs and alcohol, remain on home confinement subject to GPS monitoring, and refrain from driving while the case is pending. He’s permitted to leave his home for medical appointments.

QUINCY - A 77-year-old man who has been behind bars since his arrest last week for allegedly shouting “Go back to China,” to an Asian family and then hitting a man in the group with his car was released Thursday on conditions following a dangerousness hearing in Quincy District Court.

The alleged victim struck by Sullivan’s car, 38-year-old George Ngo, suffered multiple injuries and a concussion and is recovering at home, according to his sister, Desiree Thien.

During Thursday’s hearing, Quincy Police Officer Patrick Watkins testified that he responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. Friday at 40 Washington St., where he observed a crowd and heard a “commotion.”

Ngo, Watkins testified, “was walking with a limp” and his clothes were covered in dirt, and Thien was “extremely upset.”

“She was stating that her brother got hit and while he got hit, he was yelling at him, ‘Go back from China,’” Watkins said, adding that Ngo “was struck with a vehicle.”

Asked by Assistant District Attorney John Murphy if witnesses had pointed out the driver, Watkins said that “they identified that it was an older white gentleman in the car,” and when cops ran the registration, it “came back” to Sullivan.

Watkins provided additional information about the witness accounts of the incident.

“It initially started in the area of the post office where words were exchanged over speed of the vehicle, which is what I was told, and that’s when Mr. Ngo was struck with the vehicle causing him to end up on the hood of the vehicle, which then traveled approximately 50 yards to the area of Washington Street and Foster Street,” Watkins said, adding that Sullivan “stopped the vehicle, he got off of the vehicle, and that’s when the yelling of ‘Go back to China’ occurred again. The vehicle was accelerated, striking him a second time, knocking him into the construction site, which he eventually fell into the ditch.”

Sullivan listened to Thursday’s proceedings in a wheelchair and appeared to fall asleep at times, with his eyes repeatedly closing as he looked toward the ground.

Thien told the Globe last week that she and her three children were leaving the post office on Washington Street Friday with Ngo shortly before 11 a.m. when Sullivan allegedly began shouting racial slurs at the family, she said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t know any reason why someone would do this,” Thien said. “I just know they must be very miserable and filled with anger and hatred in order to do that to someone they don’t know.”

Sullivan pleaded not guilty at the Friday arraignment to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, civil rights violation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing personal injury, according to court records.

“As he exited his car, he said he was going to go in the post office and when he comes back we better be gone or he’s going to kill us all,” Thien said.

The family stood in front of Sullivan’s car and took photos of it after he went inside the post office. The confrontation escalated when he returned a few minutes later and continued shouting slurs at the family as he got back into his car, Thien said.

Sullivan then started the car and accelerated toward her and her brother, she said. Ngo pushed Thien out of the way, she said.

“The car rammed into him and he rolled onto the hood and he clung onto the hood for a good 200 feet,” she said.

Workers at the site quickly approached Sullivan’s car and told him to get out and wait for police to arrive, but Sullivan allegedly drove off toward Braintree, Thien said. One worker got into a truck and followed him, she said.

Quincy police broadcasted information about the vehicle to area departments, and a short time later, Braintree police alerted Quincy authorities to a crash involving a vehicle with the same license plate, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said.

Sullivan was held there until Quincy police arrived and took him into custody, Traub said.

Thien, 41, said her brother will recover.

“He’s a fighter,” she said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.