The ultimate Rhode Island food gift guide

From coffee and beer to pasta and seafood, the Ocean State offers up a bounty. For the foodies on your list — whether they live in-state or out — you don’t have to scour the globe for great locavore gifts. We’ve hand-curated some great options for you right here. Dig in.

CAWFEE & TEA

Yes you can always send syrup for coffee milk (or a coffee-milk scented candle). But here are some options for those who want an actual cup of joe: