With ‘millionaires tax’ becoming official, lawmakers should exempt some homeowners, Galvin says

Galvin, a Brighton Democrat who won an eighth term in November, said he intends on Thursday to sign paperwork officially amending the state’s Constitution with the newly passed language, which increases the state’s 5 percent income tax rate to 9 percent on annual income exceeding $1 million. The new surtax is designed to take effect Jan. 1.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Thursday he intends to file legislation to put guardrails on the newly approved ballot measure raising taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents, arguing that some longtime homeowners should be exempt from paying the surtax when selling their primary house.

But Galvin, a former lawmaker, said he believes it’s incumbent on the Legislature to further refine how it’s implemented. He also said legislators, who will have wide sway in deciding where the money is directed, should recognize that concerns over the measure, known as Question 1 on November’s ballot, deeply split the state’s electorate before passing 52 percent to 48 percent.

“It’s a justifiable tax,” said Galvin, who voted for the measure. “But we should be considerate to people who are caught up in it.”

The “millionaires tax” is designed to fund education and transportation. But the ballot measure, by making the revenue “subject to appropriation,” does not guarantee the Legislature will actually increase spending in those areas, and critics have questioned whether Beacon Hill can be trusted to spend the revenue appropriately.

Galvin said he will propose creating a separate trust to where at least a portion of the revenue can flow in order to fund education initiatives. He said he intends to discuss the bill’s specific language with potential sponsors, but believes that the majority of the revenue raised should go toward education, be it on the local or college level.

Estimates on how much the tax new can generate have varied, ranging from $1.2 billion to more than $2 billion a year.

“I think the more urgent need is [to ensure] that education has a seat at the table and a clear share of these funds,” he said.

The secretary of state said he is also crafting language that would carve out exceptions for homeowners, particularly middle-class residents who have owned their home for years and could be in danger of paying the tax once they sell their home. He envisions exempting those who sell their primary residence, have lived in it for at least five or 10 years, and meet other income qualifications. That could include those who have successfully applied for a senior abatement on their real estate tax, he said.

Galvin acknowledged he has yet to clearly define the proposal, but cast the trial balloon as a conversation-starter “so it doesn’t get lost in the activities of January.” A new Legislature, Governor-elect Maura Healey, and other officials will be sworn in during the month, which also marks the start of the new two-year legislative session.

“There should be an upfront commitment to identifying these funds from the get go,” Galvin said. But he said it’s unclear whether Democratic leaders in the Legislature will have an appetite for legislative changes around the new tax.

“The Legislature may just ignore it,” he said. “But I think they do so at their own peril. And they shouldn’t be allowed to ignore it.”

