Woman dies in crash on I-495 in Bellingham

The woman, 53, was driving southbound, about a mile from Exit 46, when the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado went off the roadway around 6 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

A Holliston woman died Thursday evening after the pickup truck she was driving went off Interstate 495 in Bellingham, rolled over and crashed into the woods, State Police said.

Emergency crews responded after receiving 911 calls reporting the single-vehicle crash. Emergency aid was provided to the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Members of the State Police collision analysis reconstruction section, crime scene services Section, and the office of the chief medical examiner responded to the scene, State Police said.

Bellingham police and fire also responded to the scene.

