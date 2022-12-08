Worker charged with keeping AR-15 ghost gun on R.I. state hospital grounds

At his Nov. 23 arraignment in Providence state court, though, State Police underscored the nature of the case in requesting $40,000 bail.

Kenneth Fullam, 60, of Burrillville, was arraigned on a charge of possession of a ghost gun. He was charged by the Rhode Island State Police, which, like the department that runs Eleanor Slater Hospital, declined to comment on the case when asked in late November. The State Police cited an open and ongoing investigation in not releasing the report in the case.

PROVIDENCE — A state worker has been charged with keeping an AR-15 platform “ghost gun” in his locker at the motor pool building of Eleanor Slater Hospital’s unit in Burrillville.

Advertisement

“It’s not just a firearm on hospital grounds, it’s not just an unregistered firearm, it’s an unmarked, no serial number, AR-15 assault rifle,” Trooper Gregory Palmer said at the arraignment before Magistrate J. Patrick O’Neill.

O’Neill signaled concerns about mass shootings in setting bail at $20,000 with surety, which wasn’t as much as State Police sought but still exceeded bail guidance.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

“I don’t know what possible explanation Mr. Fullam has for having a ghost gun at work,” O’Neill said.

State Police said they found the gun in Fullam’s locker after they got a report that an employee “had previously and may currently be possessing and storing a firearm in his locker on the grounds,” Palmer said. Fullam made incriminating comments, authorities said.

“I was hoping you would not find that,” Fullam said.

The federal government defines a ghost gun as guns that are “often assembled from kits, do not contain serial numbers, and are sold without background checks.”

Police said they also found a silver lower receiver, two boxes of spent shell casings, and one box of reloadable projectiles.

Fullam is listed on a state employee portal as a carpenter working with the Department of Administration at Eleanor Slater Hospital.

Advertisement

Fullam’s lawyer, Angelica Bovis, said he had no previous record, and had been dealing with health issues of late. Bovis said Fullam’s posistion hasn’t been terminated and that he is on administrative leave.

Bovis said she understood the judge’s concern about mass shootings, but said there was no ammunition, no magazines, and the gun was taken apart, with pieces on different shelves.

Fullam was also given a no-trespass order on Eleanor Slater Hospital grounds. He’s listed as having posted bond Nov. 23.

Eleanor Slater Hospital, which is run by the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals, has campuses in Burrillville, called the Zambarano unit, and in Cranston. Its patients have long-term medical and psychiatric needs.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.