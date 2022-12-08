Young adult homelessness declining in Boston, officials say

The effort has led to a 44 percent drop in individual youth homelessness, those aged 18 to 24, compared to the number of young people experiencing homelessness on a single night from 2019 to 2022, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said in a statement.

Three years after receiving nearly $5 million in federal funds to combat homelessness among young adults, Boston has housed more than 500 youths and added 277 housing units, an increase from just 40 units when the initiative launched in 2019, city officials said Thursday.

In the statement, Wu said a lack of affordable housing is the city’s “most pressing challenge” with significant impacts on young adults.

Advertisement

“I’m grateful to the Office of Housing and all of our partners for working collaboratively to ensure that young adults have a safe and stable place to live,” Wu said in the statement.

The plan was launched under former mayor Martin Walsh, now serving as labor secretary in the Biden administration, in November 2019. At the time, the city estimated that about 325 people under the age of 24 were living on Boston’s streets or in its shelters.

The plan, which city officials named “Rising to the Challenge,” sought to cut down youth homelessness by expanding access to housing and opportunities for education, employment, mentorship, and support from adults, the statement said.

In 2019, the federal Office of Housing and Urban Development awarded Boston $4.7 million to devote to building 157 new housing units for homeless young adults. At the time, the city had just 40 youth-dedicated housing units, the statement said.

Since the plan launched, the city has added 277 housing units for a total of 317 units dedicated for people age 24 and younger, the statement said.

City officials also launched a program to help 30 young people enrolled in Boston Public Schools who are homeless to navigate the city’s new housing opportunities, the statement said. The program expanded this year to include providing rental assistance for 15 BPS students.

Advertisement

The mayor’s office said it also collaborated with the Office of Workforce Development and Human Services to connect 40 young people placed in housing with opportunities to work and go to school, the statement said.

Officials said the plan, which was organized with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, has “completely redesigned the way the City responds to” youth homelessness and seeks to tailor resources and opportunities for each person’s needs.

“Youth and young adult homelessness is a complex social problem with various underlying economic and social factors, such as a lack of affordable housing, physical and mental health issues, and a lack of behavioral health supports and career pathways,” Bob Giannino, President and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, said in the statement. “It is critical that we ensure disconnected and under-connected youth have access to strong postsecondary pathways and opportunities.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.