Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and WNBA players react to Brittney Griner’s Release: ‘So happy for BG’

US politicians and WNBA players are rejoicing the news that Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia.

Griner, a star player for the Phoenix Mercury, had been detained since mid-February after Russian customs officials said they found trace amounts of cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her bag. She had been in Russia to play during the Women’s National Basketball Association’s off-season, a common practice for WNBA players looking to supplement their salaries which are much lower than those of the men’s league players.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Griner’s teammates and others in the league all weighed in on the news.