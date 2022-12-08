Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and WNBA players react to Brittney Griner’s Release: ‘So happy for BG’

US politicians and WNBA players are rejoicing the news that Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia.
Griner, a star player for the Phoenix Mercury, had been detained since mid-February after Russian customs officials said they found trace amounts of cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her bag. She had been in Russia to play during the Women’s National Basketball Association’s off-season, a common practice for WNBA players looking to supplement their salaries which are much lower than those of the men’s league players.
Vice President Kamala Harris, Griner’s teammates and others in the league all weighed in on the news.
Here’s a look at their reactions:
Vice President Kamala Harris
“While we celebrate Brittney’s homecoming, we remain committed to seeing Paul Whelan released. We will not relent in our efforts until Paul is home with family. We will not stop working to bring home every U.S. citizen wrongfully detained.”
Today, Brittney Griner’s wrongful detention in Russia finally ends and she is on her way home to be reunited with her family. Her release is the product of painstaking negotiations and @POTUS’ commitment to bring home every U.S. citizen wrongfully detained anywhere in the world.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 8, 2022
Former president Barack Obama
Obama in a statement said he was “grateful for the long-overdue release” of Griner, and gave credit to the Biden administration for the trade. “We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home,” he said
Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody. Kudos to @POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home. https://t.co/G5yKliRoxd— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 8, 2022
Brianna Turner
“Just in time for the holidays,” fellow Mercury player Brianna Turner noted. “Over 270 days filled with uncertainty and impatience, but hype it was worked out.”
so happy for BG 🥹🫶🏾 just in time for the holidays— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) December 8, 2022
Kaela Davis
Davis, also a Mercury player, said Griner “endured what no person could possibly imagine.”
BG!!!! YOU DID IT!! You freaking did it man. Endured what no person could possibly imagine. You’re coming HOME!!! Best thing ever to wake up to. Love you BG. 😭❤️ #BGisComingHOME https://t.co/RHFP2rvhdn— Kaela Davis (@Daela_Kavis3) December 8, 2022
Women’s National Basketball Players Association
The Women’s National Basketball Players Association, the union for WNBA players, offered a brief reflection. Representatives for the union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WNBPA Statement about Brittney Griner's release.#WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/u2icvVN5Jd— WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) December 8, 2022
Monique Currie
Currie, who retired from the Washington Mystics in 2019, thanked people who kept attention on Griner’s plight.
Can't even express the joy I feel that BG is on her way home! Many thanks to all who thought of her, prayed for her, tweeted about Britt, anything!🥺♥️— Monique Currie (@Mocurrie25) December 8, 2022
LaTosha Brown
Brown, the co-founder of the advocacy group Black Voters Matter, highlighted similar work by Black women advocates.
Black women (and millions of others) across the U.S. held prayer calls, organized community actions, reached out to officials, kept pushing the story in the media and MOST importantly we kept believing. Brittney is free! #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/V7YEHvUqfQ— LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) December 8, 2022
Hillary Clinton
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called the trade “just incredibly good news.”
Brittney Griner is coming home.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 8, 2022
Just incredibly good news.
Thank you to President Biden and everyone in the administration who made this happen, as well as the advocates who pushed for it. https://t.co/xwAIyArOoK