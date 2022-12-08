Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer swapped for Brittney Griner?

The Russian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the swap, saying in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the exchange took place in Abu-Dhabi and that Bout has been flown home.

The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Biden, but carried a heavy price.

Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the US releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said.

In releasing Bout, the US freed a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel whom the Justice Department once described as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers. Bout, whose exploits inspired a Hollywood movie, was serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons that US officials said were to be used against Americans.

Prosecutors said he had agreed to sell anti-aircraft weapons to drug enforcement informants who were posing as arms buyers for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

The Biden administration was ultimately willing to exchange Bout if it meant Griner’s freedom.

Bout has been banned from international travel for violating United Nations arms embargoes and targeted by a US asset freeze. He inspired the role of the fictitious arms trafficker played by Nicolas Cage in the 2005 action film, “Lord of War.”

He is believed to have amassed a fortune estimated as high as $6 billion. His clients, according to official investigations, included African dictators Moammar Khadafy, Charles Taylor, and the Taliban mullahs who once ran Afghanistan. Planes linked to Bout’s network even flew supplies to Iraq for the US armed forces.

Bout eluded arrest until US narcotics agents lured him to Thailand in a 2008 sting operation, charging him with conspiring to sell antiaircraft missiles and other weapons to undercover informants posing as South American terrorists. Bout was extradited to New York after enduring a grueling, two-year limbo in a Bangkok prison while the United States and Russia squared off in a diplomatic tug-of-war.

His arrest was a high point in efforts to stem the flow of black market arms.

