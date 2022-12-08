Clash emerges as private colleges push for share of Question 1 aid

By launching this false debate, it is they who are pitting higher-education sectors against one another even though they must be fully aware that taxpayers already provide more in financial aid to a student attending one of our state’s private colleges. According to our research, drawn from state Department of Higher Education data, on average, $2,394 in taxpayer-funded financial aid is provided to a student attending one of our private colleges. Students at one of Massachusetts’ highly regarded community colleges receive just $1,187, on average, in state financial aid.

It was disappointing to read the misleading letter by representatives of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts regarding state-funded financial aid for students (“Question 1 financial aid should be available for private college students too,” Dec. 5). Question 1 was accepted by popular vote as a part of our state constitution, and it unequivocally allocates additional funding “for quality public education and affordable public colleges and universities.”

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

To suggest that well-financed, tax-exempt private universities and their students are somehow being shortchanged is more than just misleading. It’s cynical, and it detracts from the serious debate Massachusetts must have about the future of public higher education in our state.

Advertisement

Bahar Akman Imboden

Managing director

Hildreth Institute

Boston





Fair Share revenues are needed to make public higher education affordable

In a recent letter to the editor, three leaders of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Massachusetts argued that future Fair Share Amendment revenues should be provided to students who will attend a private college or university in Massachusetts in addition to those attending public institutions. They neglected to explain that the state currently provides about $96 million annually as college financial aid grants for Massachusetts students, and that about one-third of that budget is already dedicated to students at private institutions.

Sixty-two percent of Massachusetts high school graduates attend one of the state’s public colleges or universities. All of our public colleges and universities have become unaffordable for many students in the state. At one time, the MassGRANT financial aid program covered 80 percent of tuition and fees at state schools. It now covers just 10 percent of these costs.

Advertisement

We need to use our future Fair Share revenues to establish an affordable, high-quality public higher education system. We can lower the attendance costs and increase financial aid grants. We need to set and achieve a goal of making a four-year public college education as free as our four years in public high schools. We should not increase our funding to private institutions.

Craig Slatin

Medford

The writer is a professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.