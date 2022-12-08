There could have been a different path for Harmony Montgomery

My entire childhood was tainted by abuse and neglect. But there were caring adults who stepped up for me during important points in my life. They gave me hope, and because of their belief in me, I became a college graduate, therapist, professor, child welfare leader, and adoptive parent to my nephew. None of these accomplishments, though, erase the memories of childhood abuse, which has had a lasting legacy.

I entered the child welfare system in 1975 shortly after my 14-year-old mother, Dee, gave birth to me. She was poor and struggled with substance abuse and mental illness, like all the adults in her family. As a child, I bounced from foster home to foster home. I don’t recall much of my early childhood but there’s one memory that’s fixed in my mind. It’s me at 4, waking up in the morning, wet, frightened, and waiting for my foster mother to enter the room and beat me for wetting the bed.

The case of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old who disappeared in late 2019 and is now presumed dead at the hands of her father, leaves me feeling a grim sense of “here we go again”: A child dies, the media jump to attention, public and “expert” responses pour in, and calls to action are made. Discussions about the failures of the system continue when in reality there should be talk about the need to entirely reimagine the system in a way that no longer punishes the poor, targets communities of color, and neglects the very children it purports to care for and protect.

In May, the Office of the Child Advocate released a 101-page report that highlights many missteps in Harmony’s case, and there’s plenty of blame to go around. How is it that Harmony was placed in her father’s custody by the court without his home environment being assessed? Why did Harmony move in with him before extended visits were required in order for the Department of Children and Families to evaluate his ability to be a safe and appropriate parent? How is it that a child with serious medical and mental health needs was placed with a parent with his own severe challenges, including a history of violence, with so little due diligence?

Better understanding the answers to these questions is like going down a rabbit hole. Legal and child welfare providers talk in circles about why they were largely helpless in preventing Harmony’s death. If they’re right, then this is very strong evidence for why there needs to be major changes in law and practice.

While there are many reforms that will take time and commitment to implement, there’s one that can be accomplished now. The OCA recommends a reexamination of how children are represented in abuse and neglect cases. In Massachusetts, a child’s attorney is required to represent what a child wants (“expressed wishes”), even if those wishes could put them at substantial risk for additional abuse or neglect. In Harmony’s case, her attorney advocated that she be placed in her father’s custody because, presumably, that was the wish she expressed. Harmony’s attorney was not required to raise an alarm even if they were concerned for her safety.

They could have followed a different path. Her attorney, or any party to the case, could have requested, or the judge could have appointed, a representative whose sole responsibility would have been to look after and report on her best interests. Indeed, such a person — who could have been either a paid attorney guardian ad litem or a volunteer court-appointed special advocate, or CASA — could have been assigned at any time while Harmony was in the child protection system. Through interviews with Harmony and her caregivers, teachers, mental health providers, and other key people, they could have provided the court with critical information in its determination of her father’s fitness to care for her. However, no such representative was ever appointed in Harmony’s case.

Even if we accept that children should have the right to have their wishes represented, that right should not trump our responsibility to look after their well-being. It is negligent to provide representation for a child’s wishes exclusively, while their best interests — inside and outside the courtroom — slip through the cracks. Every child entrenched in the system deserves at least one person to look after them.

Governor-elect Maura Healey, the Legislature, and the courts have the power to provide this to every child in state custody. Some will argue that there aren’t enough attorneys to meet such a mandate. But appointing paid attorneys is not the best solution.

We should mobilize a diverse community of caring and capable citizens and expand CASA services. Last year, approximately 523 volunteers advocated for 1,119 children in Massachusetts. The CASA model works and is remarkably cost efficient. (Full disclosure: I run the Massachusetts CASA state office.) Volunteers are thoroughly screened, trained, and supervised and many are attorneys, social workers, educators, and parents. Children receive more services, have fewer placement changes, perform better academically, report a significantly higher level of hope, and are less likely to reenter the child welfare system. The total taxpayer investment in 2021 was $866 per child, a fraction of the cost of a paid attorney guardian ad litem.

My life came full circle in 2013 when my 5-year-old nephew came to live with me after spending four years in foster care. He, too, had countless foster care placements and was mistreated. Experiencing abuse and neglect while in the system is a reality for too many of us who’ve experienced foster care, even though it’s vastly underreported and overlooked. But unlike me, my son was assigned a court-appointed special advocate, Kaycee, who was his biggest champion. She advocated for him to receive educational resources and speech therapy to address a pronounced speech delay. She even gave him a duffle bag with his name sewn on it when he moved to Boston and sent us a frame with a photo from our adoption ceremony.

Kaycee changed our lives. I wish Harmony would have had someone like her. It is impossible to say that assigning an advocate would have saved Harmony’s life. But it is possible, however, that different decisions would have been made along the way or additional steps taken to reduce the risk to her safety. Harmony would have had one consistent and caring adult in her life who made her the center of attention at every step of the way. All children involved in the child welfare system deserve no less.

Charles Lerner is state director of the Massachusetts CASA Association.