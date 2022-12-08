‘We never have closure’: a shooting victim’s trauma

I realize that the Dec. 5 Opinion piece “Homicide’s ensuing trauma” is about families and friends of homicide victims, not about those who were gunned down and got up.
Although I can’t imagine what it is like to be related to or a friend of a homicide victim, I do know the trauma associated with nearly dying from gunfire. I understand the ensuing post-traumatic stress disorder, the agony of facing my attackers in court, and the jaundiced eyes of those who assumed that I was “up to no good.”
Three bullets (two to the head and one to the left biceps) nearly killed me.
I was left legally blind in both eyes, deaf in my right ear, and with permanent damage to my equilibrium. Nevertheless, I stand upright in the interest of justice. I also bear the weight of the bullet remaining in my head and the stigma of being “one of those” involved in gun violence.
Years after my near-death experience, a friend grabbed me by the shoulders, lovingly looked me in the eyes, and asked, “When will the fun Sully return, the one we used to know?” The fun Sully died on that sidewalk, Mother’s Day 1979, as blood and cerebral fluid oozed from my skull. I got up, but in a way I didn’t.
It must be hell for the families and friends of homicide victims. I’m glad that a network exists for them even though I believe they, like me, will never be the same.
Yes, the ensuing trauma. We never have closure.
Frank “Sully” Sullivan
West Roxbury