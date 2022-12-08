‘We never have closure’: a shooting victim’s trauma

I realize that the Dec. 5 Opinion piece “Homicide’s ensuing trauma” is about families and friends of homicide victims, not about those who were gunned down and got up.

Although I can’t imagine what it is like to be related to or a friend of a homicide victim, I do know the trauma associated with nearly dying from gunfire. I understand the ensuing post-traumatic stress disorder, the agony of facing my attackers in court, and the jaundiced eyes of those who assumed that I was “up to no good.”

Three bullets (two to the head and one to the left biceps) nearly killed me.